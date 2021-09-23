OPENING
“Courageous Legacy” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). Follow four police officers struggling with their faith and roles as husbands and fathers.
“Dear Evan Hansen” — (Drama, PG-13, 137 minutes). Film adaptation of the musical about a high school senior’s journey following the suicide of a classmate.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — (Biography, PG-13, 126 minutes). The story of the rise, fall and redemption of evangelist Tammy Faye.
ONGOING
“The Alpinist” — (Documentary, PG-13, 92 minutes). See some of Marc-André Leclerc’s boldest solo climbs.
“Black Widow” — (Action, PG-13, 133 minutes). A dangerous conspiracy with ties to the Black Widow’s past forces her to deal with her life as a spy and broken relationships she left behind.
“Candyman” — (Horror, R, 91 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A decade after the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini neighborhood have been torn down, artist Anthony and his girlfriend move into a loft in the now more affluent neighborhood. As Anthony’s painting career is stalling, he encounters a longtime Cabrini resident and learns about the horrific story of the ghost of the Candyman. Anthony uses this story in his art and a door to an awful past opens.
“The Card Counter” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. An ex-military interrogator becomes a gambler who is haunted by ghosts of his past decisions.
“Carrie” 45th Anniversary — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). A shy and friendless girl causes horror at the senior prom after being humiliated by her classmates.
“Copshop” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). A rookie cop finds herself caught in the middle when a con artist decides to hide out inside a small-town police station while on the run from an assassin.
“Cry Macho” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). A past rodeo star and horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s son home and away from his alcoholic mother. During their travels, the rodeo star finds redemption by teaching the boy how to be a good man.
“Free Guy” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Guy realizes that he is a background player in a video game. He rewrites his character to become the hero to save his world before it goes offline.
“Gorillas in the Mist” — (Biography, PG-13, 129 minutes). The story of scientist Dian Fossey who studied and fought to save the mountain gorillas in Africa.
“Jungle Cruise” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Researcher Lily Houghton asks skipper Fran Wolff to take her down the Amazon so she can find an ancient tree with healing powers. During the journey, they encounter dangerous animals and supernatural forces.
“The Lost Leonardo” — (Documentary, 110 minutes). The story behind the first painting by Leonardo da Vinci.
“Malignant” — (Crime, R, 111 minutes). Madison suddenly realizes that her waking dreams of grisly murders are actually terrifying realities.
“Oasis Knebworth 1996” — (Documentary, PG-13, 92 minutes). Story of the Oasis concert on Aug. 10 and 11, 1996, at Knebworth Park as told by fans who attended the concerts along with interviews from the band and concert organizers.
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” — (Animation, G, 88 minutes). The Paw Patrol tries to help save the citizens of Adventure City when Mayor Humdinger causes chaos.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Shang-Chi is drawn into the mysterious Ten Rings organization, forcing him to confront his past.
“Show Me the Father” — (Documentary, PG, 91 minutes). Features inspirational stories about the fatherhood of God.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE