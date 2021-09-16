OPENING
“Blue Bayou” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). A Korean American man raised in the Louisiana bayou must confront ghosts of his past when he learns he may be deported from the country he calls home.
“Copshop” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). A rookie cop finds herself caught in the middle when a con artist decides to hide out inside a small-town police station while on the run from an assassin.
“Cry Macho” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). A past rodeo star and horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s son home and away from his alcoholic mother. During their travels, the rodeo star finds redemption by teaching the boy how to be a good man.
ONGOING
“The Alpinist” — (Documentary, PG-13, 92 minutes). See some of Marc-André Leclerc’s boldest solo climbs.
“Black Widow” — (Action, PG-13, 133 minutes). A dangerous conspiracy with ties to the Black Widow’s past forces her to deal with her life as a spy and broken relationships she left behind.
“Candyman” — (Horror, R, 91 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A decade after the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini neighborhood have been torn down, artist Anthony and his girlfriend move into a loft in the now more affluent neighborhood. As Anthony’s painting career is stalling, he encounters a longtime Cabrini resident and learns about the horrific story of the ghost of the Candyman. Anthony uses this story in his art and a door to an awful past opens.
“The Card Counter” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. An ex-military interrogator becomes a gambler who is haunted by ghosts of his past decisions.
“Flag Day” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Based on a true story of how a father provided for his daughter by living a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man.
“Free Guy” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Guy realizes that he is a background player in a video game. He rewrites his character to become the hero to save his world before it goes offline.
“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” — (Adventure, PG, 161 minutes). A mysterious presence is inhabiting the school of magic and causing its victims to become paralyzed.
“Jungle Cruise” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Researcher Lily Houghton asks skipper Fran Wolff to take her down the Amazon so she can find an ancient tree with healing powers. During the journey, they encounter dangerous animals and supernatural forces.
“Language Lessons” — (Drama, 91 minutes). While Adam is taking Spanish lessons, tragedy strikes and he develops a complicated emotional bond with his Spanish teacher.
“The Lost Leonardo” — (Documentary, PG-13, 96 minutes). The story behind the first painting by Leonardo da Vinci.
“Malignant” — (Crime, R, 111 minutes). Madison suddenly realizes that her waking dreams of grisly murders are actually terrifying realities.
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” — (Animation, G, 88 minutes). The Paw Patrol tries to help save the citizens of Adventure City when Mayor Humdinger causes chaos.
“The Protégé” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Anna was raised by an assassin named Moody and trained in the family business. When Moody is murdered, Anna vows revenge.
“Respect” — (Biography, PG-13, 145 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story of R&B singer Aretha Franklin’s life.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Shang-Chi is drawn into the mysterious Ten Rings organization, forcing him to confront his past.
“Show Me the Father” — (Documentary, PG, 91 minutes). Features inspirational stories about the fatherhood of God.
“The Suicide Squad” — (Action, R, 132 minutes). Grade B, Katie Walsh. Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport and Peacemaker seek to destroy a Nazi-era prison and lab on the island nation of Corto Maltese.
