OPENING
“Antlers” — (Drama, R, 99 minutes). A middle school teacher and a sheriff get mixed up with one of her mysterious students and encounter a terrifying legendary ancestral creature.
“The French Dispatch” — (Comedy, R, 108 minutes). A movie about a love letter sent to journalists at an outpost of an American newspaper located in a fictional 20th- century French city.
“Last Night in Soho” — (Drama, R, 116 minutes). A fashion designer finds she is able to go back to the 1960s in her dreams and encounters a wannabe singer. The fashion designer soon realizes that the glamour is not all it seems to be as her dreams start to turn darker.
“My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission” — (Animation, 104 minutes). Japan’s heroes try to find the mastermind who is releasing a toxin in the world that will take away all superhuman powers.
ONGOING
“The Addams Family 2” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. When Morticia and Gomez realize their children are growing up and not engaged in family activities any longer, they decide to take a family vacation across America in their haunted camper.
“The Alpinist” — (Documentary, PG-13, 92 minutes). See some of Marc-André Leclerc’s boldest solo climbs.
“Dune” — (Action, PG-13, 155 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Paul Atreides travels to a dangerous planet to save his family and his people.
“Free Guy” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Guy realizes that he is a background player in a video game. He rewrites his character to become the hero to save his world before it goes offline.
“Ghostbusters” (1984) — Comedy, PG, 105 minutes). Three former parapsychology professors who own a ghost removal service are asked to save the Big Apple from supernatural forces.
“Halloween Kills” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues when Myers is able to escape from the basement of Strode’s burning house.
“Howl’s Moving Castle” Studio Ghibli Fest 2021 — (Animation, PG, 119 minutes). A young woman was cursed with an old body by a witch and her only hope of breaking the spell is by being helped by a wizard and his legged, walking castle.
“The Last Duel” — (Action, R, 152 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. King Charles VI makes Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire with a duel.
“A Mouthful of Air” — (Drama, R, 105 minutes). A bestselling children’s author who writes about unlocking your fears has yet to face her own fears. However, when she gives birth, she must face those fears in able to survive.
“No Time to Die” — (Action, PG-13, 66 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After leaving the active service, James Bond is asked by an old friend to help him help find a kidnapped scientist. During the mission, Bond deals with a villain armed with dangerous new technology.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Shang-Chi is drawn into the mysterious Ten Rings organization, forcing him to confront his past.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — (Action, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Lethal protector Venom goes into action after serial killer Cletus Kasady turns into the evil Carnage.
“Wolfman” (1941) and “The Invisible Man” (1933) — (Horror). Fathom double feature.
