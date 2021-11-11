OPENING
“Belfast” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). The story of the loss of a boy’s childhood during the music and confusion of the late 1960s.
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Emily receives Clifford, a small red puppy, from a magical animal rescuer. Clifford grows 10 feet overnight and attracts the attention of a genetics company that wants to supersize animals.
ONGOING
“The Addams Family 2” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. When Morticia and Gomez realize their children are growing up and not engaged in family activities any longer, they decide to take a family vacation across America.
“American Sniper” — (Action, R, 133 minutes). U.S Navy SEAL Chris Kyle has become one of the most noted snipers in American history, saving many lives during his mission. However, when he returns home, he finds it hard to leave the war behind.
“Antlers” — (Drama, R, 99 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A middle school teacher and a sheriff get mixed up with one of her mysterious students and encounter a terrifying legendary ancestral creature.
“Dune” — (Action, PG-13, 155 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Paul Atreides travels to a dangerous planet to save his family and his people.
“Eternals” — (Actions, PG-13, 157 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A Marvel Studios’ movie about a new team of superheroes who are immortal beings and how they shaped the history and civilization on Earth.
“The French Dispatch” — (Comedy, R, 108 minutes). A movie about a love letter sent to journalists at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city.
“Halloween Kills” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues when Myers is able to escape from the basement of Strode’s burning house.
“Last Night in Soho” — (Drama, R, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A fashion designer finds she is able to go back to the 1960s in her dreams and encounters a wannabe singer. The fashion designer soon realizes that the glamour is not all it seems to be as her dreams start to turn darker.
“A Mouthful of Air” — (Drama, R, 105 minutes). A bestselling children’s author who writes about unlocking your fears has yet to face her own fears. However, when she gives birth, she must face those fears in able to survive.
“My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission” — (Animation, 104 minutes). Japan’s heroes try to find the mastermind who is releasing a toxin in the world that will take away all superhuman powers.
“No Time to Die” — (Action, PG-13, 66 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After leaving the active service, James Bond is asked by an old friend to help him help find a kidnapped scientist. During the mission, Bond deals with a villain armed with dangerous new technology.
“One Shot” — (Action, 96 minutes). While on a mission to transport a prisoner off a black site CIA island, a squad of Navy SEALs are trapped by an attack from insurgents who are trying to rescue the same prisoner.
“Red Notice” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). An Interpol agent travels around the world in his attempt to capture the world’s most wanted art thief.
“Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago” — (Drama, PG, 91 minutes). Heavyweight boxing champion Rocky Balboa must face a 6-foot, 261-pound fighter from the Soviet Union.
“Ron’s Gone Wrong” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Socially awkward teenager Barney and his digital B-bot named Ron, who never really worked right, go on a journey and learn the meaning of a true friendship.
“Spencer” — (Biography, R, 111 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. The story of how Princess Diana decided while on Christmas holidays with the royal family to end her marriage to Prince Charles.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — (Action, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Lethal protector Venom goes into action after serial killer Cletus Kasady turns into the evil Carnage.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE