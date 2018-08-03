Despite a similar title, “Christopher Robin” is in no way to be confused with “Goodbye Christopher Robin,” last fall’s soberly fact-based drama about the relationship between “Winnie-the-Pooh” author A.A. Milne and his son. (Christopher Robin Milne, as you might remember, was the inspiration for the famous stuffed bear’s human companion, a small British boy called Christopher Robin.)
The title character of Disney’s gently charming new live-action/CGI hybrid, played by an earnest and winsome Ewan McGregor, is a grown-up version of Pooh’s fictional Christopher Robin, now a married father of one who works for a London luggage manufacturer. He’s disaffected, it seems, in his job, in his marriage to Evelyn (Hayley Atwell) and in his relationship with his young daughter Madeline (Bronte Carmichael).
Disaffected, that is, until Pooh shows up in post-World War II London one day, via a Narnia-like portal in the base of a hollow tree, to remind Christopher Just What Really Matters in Life.
“Christopher Robin” is a sweetly good-natured fable, with winning voice performances by Disney veteran Jim Cummings in the dual roles of Pooh and Tigger, and especially by Brad Garrett as the perpetually gloomy Eeyore. And the movie gets one big thing very right: the Zen-like wisdom of Pooh, who is fond of uttering such things as “I always get to where I’m going by walking away from where I’ve been.” Such koan-esque aphorisms — celebrated in the not entirely tongue-in-cheek 1982 book of philosophy “The Tao of Pooh” — are sprinkled liberally throughout “Christopher Robin” and are some of the film’s greatest pleasures.
Otherwise, it’s pretty conventional Disney fare: silly, slapsticky, all-too-neatly wrapped and punctuated by a surfeit of poignant moments, as when Christopher’s childhood stuffed animals — with whom his now-deadened imagination once ran wild — tell him how much they miss him.
Children will enjoy the bone-rattling chases and pratfalls into puddles of honey, and adults (or at least the sentimentally inclined ones) will get misty-eyed remembering their own lost childhoods.