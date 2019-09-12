OPENING
“Downton Abbey (2019)” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.
“The Goldfinch” — (Drama, R, 149 minutes). After his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a boy is taken in by a wealthy New York family.
“Hustlers” — (Comedy, R, 109 minutes). Former strip club employees get together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). The story of Linda Ronstadt’s reign as rock queen in the 70s and early 80s.
SPECIALTY
“Bennett’s War” — (Drama, PG-13, 95 minutes). A soldier trains as a motorcross racer to support his family after breaking his back and leg in combat. 11 a.m. Thursday. (Icon Cinema).
“Blink of an Eye” — (Documentary, 88 minutes). The story of the 2001 Daytona 500 and Michael Waltrip’s friendship with Dale Earnhardt Jr. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“Boy Genius” — (Comedy, 94 minutes). Twelve-year-old Emmett helps a crime novelist clear his brother’s name. 11:20 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Thursday. (Icon Cinema).
“El Norte” — (Drama, R, 141 minutes). Special 35th anniversary event. 2 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“The Game Changers” — (Documentary, 88 minutes). Looks at the rise of plant-based eating in professional sports. 7:30 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Promare” — (Animation, PG-13, 111 minutes). A futuristic mecha service must protect the world from Mad Burnish. 7 p.m. Tuesday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Star Trek” — (Sci-Fi, G, 132 minutes). 40th anniversary event with original 1979 theatrical cut. 1 p.m. Sunday (Cinemark Carefree); 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday (Regal Interquest); 4 p.m. Wednesday (Cinemark Carefree); 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“After the Wedding” — (Drama, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B, Moira MacDonald. Isabel travels to New York to meet the benefactor of a large donation given to the Calcutta orphanage where she works.
“Angel Has Fallen” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A Secret Service Agent tries to uncover the real threat after he is wrongly accused of an assassination attempt on the president.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” — (Comedy, PG, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Enzo, a golden retriever, finds out that the techniques he learns from his owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, can be used in life and not just on the racetrack.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A lawman and outcast come together to fight a villain who is threatening humankind.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“Good Boys (2019)” — (Comedy, R, 89 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Three 12-year-old boys skip school while unknowingly carrying stolen drugs. During their adventure, they are hunted by a group of teenage girls while trying to get home in time for a party.
“It Chapter Two (2019)” — (Horror, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club first encountered Pennywise, and the members have grown up and moved away. Then a phone call brings them back together.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Luce” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Luce, adopted from Eritrea, is an all-star student until a teacher makes a shocking discovery in his locker and Luce’s reputation is in question.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” — (Adventure, PG-13, 93 minutes). Zak has a dream to become a wrestler so he runs away from his care home to make his dream come true.
“Ready or Not” — (Horror, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. A bride’s wedding night turns evil when her in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — (Horror, PG-13, 108 minutes). To save their lives and solve the mystery of deaths in their neighborhood, a group of teens must face their fears.
Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette