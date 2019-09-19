OPENING
“Ad Astra” — (Adventure, PG-13, 122 minutes). An astronaut travels to space to find his missing father and discovers a mystery that threatens the Earth.
“Brittany Runs a Marathon” — (Comedy, R, 104 minutes). A 27-year-old woman decides to train for the New York City Marathon after her late-night adventures begin catching up with her.
“Downton Abbey” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.
“Rambo: Last Blood” — (Action, R, 89 minutes). Rambo has to confront his past while finding revenge in his last mission.
SPECIALTY
“Beauty and the Beast (1991)” — (Animation, G, 95 minutes). A woman whose father has been imprisoned by a beast (actually a prince under a magic spell) offers herself in his place. 6 p.m. Thursday. (AMC Chapel Hills).
“Friends 25th: The One with the Anniversary” — (Comedy). 25th anniversary with episodes of the sitcom “Friends”. 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, AMC Colorado Springs, Cinemark Carefree).
“Promare” — (Animation, PG-13, 111 minutes). A futuristic mecha service must protect the world from Mad Burnish. 7 p.m. Thursday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“The Shawshank Redemption” — (Drama, R, 142 minutes). Two longtime prisoners find redemption through actions of common decency. 4 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Tangled” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). With the help of a runaway thief, Rapunzel discovers the world for the first time. 2 and 6 p.m. Friday. (AMC Chapel Hills
ONGOING
“After the Wedding” — (Drama, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B, Moira MacDonald. Isabel travels to New York to meet the benefactor of a large donation given to the Calcutta orphanage where she works.
“Angel Has Fallen” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A Secret Service Agent tries to uncover the real threat after he is wrongly accused of an assassination attempt on the president.
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” — (Animation, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The flightless birds team up with the green pigs to stop a group of angry birds who plan on destroying them.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” — (Comedy, PG, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Enzo, a golden retriever, finds out that the techniques he learns from his owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, can be used in life and not just on the racetrack.
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” — (Adventure, PG, 102 minutes). A teenage explorer and her friends go on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery of a lost city of gold.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A lawman and outcast come together to fight a villain who is threatening humankind.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“The Goldfinch” — (Drama, R, 149 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a boy is taken in by a wealthy New York family.
“Good Boys (2019)” — (Comedy, R, 89 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Three 12-year-old boys skip school while unknowingly carrying stolen drugs. During their adventure, they are hunted by a group of teenage girls while trying to get home in time for a party.
“Hustlers” — (Comedy, R, 109 minutes). Former strip club employees get together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
“It Chapter Two (2019)” — (Horror, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club first encountered Pennywise, and the members have grown up and moved away. Then a phone call brings them back together.
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Linda Ronstadt’s reign as rock queen in the ‘70s and early ‘80s.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Overcomer” — (Drama, PG, 115 minutes). Life changes for a basketball coach and the high school he and his wife teach at after a large manufacturing plant in the town shuts down.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” — (Adventure, PG-13, 93 minutes). Zak has a dream to become a wrestler so he runs away from his care home to make his dream come true.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — (Horror, PG-13, 108 minutes). To save their lives and solve the mystery of deaths in their neighborhood, a group of teens must face their fears.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a new toy named Forky.
Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette