OPENING
“After the Wedding” — (Drama, PG-13, 112 minutes). Isabel travels to New York to meet the benefactor of a large donation given to the Calcutta orphanage where she works.
“It Chapter Two (2019)” — (Horror, R, 169 minutes). It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club first encountered Pennywise and the members have grown up and moved away, until a phone call brings them back together.
SPECIALTY
“The Little Mermaid (1989)” — (Animated, G, 82 minutes). A mermaid princess wants to become human to be with her love, Prince Eric. 2 and 6 p.m. Friday. (AMC Chapel Hills).
“Mountainfilm on Tour” — Documentary films exploring the theme of migration. 5 p.m. Wednesday. (Colorado College, Cornerstone 131, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center).
“Plácido Domingo Gala” — (Arts & Entertainment, 120 minutes). An operatic Plácido Domingo concert captured live on Aug. 4. 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Angel Has Fallen” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A Secret Service Agent tries to uncover the real threat after he is wrongly accused of an assassination attempt on the president.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” — (Comedy, PG, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Enzo, a golden retriever, finds out that the techniques he learns from his owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, can be used in life and not just on the racetrack.
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” — (Adventure, PG, 102 minutes). A teenage explorer and her friends go on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery of a lost city of gold.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A lawman and outcast come together to fight a cyber- genetically enhanced villain who is threatening humankind.
“Good Boys (2019)” — (Comedy, R, 89 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Three 12-year-old boys skip school while unknowingly carrying stolen drugs. During their adventure they are hunted by a group of teenage girls while trying to get home in time for a party.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Luce” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Luce, adopted from Eritrea, is an all-star student until a teacher makes a shocking discovery in his lockerand Luce’s reputation is in question.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Overcomer” — (Drama, PG, 115 minutes). Life changes for a basketball coach and the high school he and his wife teach at after a large manufacturing plant in the town shuts down.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” — (Adventure, PG-13, 93 minutes). Zak has a dream to become a wrestler, so he runs away from his care home to make his dream come true.
“Ready or Not” — (Horror, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. A bride’s wedding night turns evil when her new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.
“Saaho” — (Action, 180 minutes). Story of a power battle taking place in different parts of the world that are connected in a manner related to mind games.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — (Horror, PG-13, 108 minutes). To save their lives and solve the mystery of deaths in their neighborhood, a group of teens must face their fears.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — (Action, PG-13, 129 minutes). After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man has to take on new threats in a world that has changed.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a toy named Forky.
“Yesterday” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A musician wakes up in an alternate timeline where no one can remember the Beatles.
