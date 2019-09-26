OPENING
“Abominable” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). A group of teens help a Yeti get back to his family.
“Aquarela” — (Documentary, PG, 89, minutes). A journey through the powerful forms of water and ice around the world.
“The Wedding Year” — (Comedy, R, 90 minutes). After attending seven weddings in one year with her boyfriend, a commitment-phobic’s relationship is put to the test.
SPECIALTY
“Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)” — (Comedy, 115 minutes). A New York socialite falls for a young man, but her past may get in the way. 1:20 and 6:05 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“Friends 25th: The One with the Anniversary” — (Comedy). 25th anniversary with episodes of the sitcom “Friends,” 7 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, AMC Colorado Springs, Cinemark Carefree).
“The Optimists” — A Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival choice. 1 p.m. Friday. (PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd.).
“The Princess and the Frog (2009)” — (Animation, G, 97 minutes). A waitress goes on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human. 2 and 6 p.m. Friday7. (AMC Chapel Hills).
“The Secret World of Arrietty” — (Anime, G, 94 minutes). Little people live out of sight beneath the floorboards of a house. When Arreitty goes into the house to gather supplies, she is discovered by a boy that lives there and the two form a friendship. 12:55 p.m. Sunday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Shining” — (Horror, R, 144 minutes). A writer who takes a winter caretaking job at a hotel with his family loses his mind. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Tangled” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). With the help of a runaway thief, Rapunzel discovers the world for the first time. 6 p.m. Thursday. (AMC Chapel Hills).
ONGOING
“Ad Astra” — (Adventure, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. An astronaut travels to space to find his missing father and discovers a mystery that threatens the Earth.
“Angel Has Fallen” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A Secret Service Agent tries to uncover the real threat after he is wrongly accused of an assassination attempt on the president.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” — (Comedy, PG, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Enzo, a golden retriever, finds out that the techniques he learns from his owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, can be used in life and not just on the racetrack.
“Brittany Runs a Marathon” — (Comedy, R, 104 minutes). Grade: b, Katie Walsh. A 27-year-old woman decides to train for the New York City Marathon after her late-night adventures begin catching up with her.
“Downton Abbey” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A lawman and outcast come together to fight a villain who is threatening humankind.
“The Goldfinch” — (Drama, R, 149 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a boy is taken in by a wealthy New York family.
“Good Boys (2019)” — (Comedy, R, 89 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Three 12-year-old boys skip school while unknowingly carrying stolen drugs. During their adventure, they are hunted by a group of teenage girls while trying to get home in time for a party.
“Hustlers” — (Comedy, R, 109 minutes). Former strip club employees get together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
“It Chapter Two (2019)” — (Horror, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club first encountered Pennywise, and the members have grown up and moved away. Then a phone call brings them back together.
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Linda Ronstadt’s reign as rock queen in the ‘70s and early ‘80s.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Overcomer” — (Drama, PG, 115 minutes). Life changes for a basketball coach and the high school he and his wife teach at after a large manufacturing plant in the town shuts down.
“Rambo: Last Blood” — (Action, R, 89 minutes). Rambo has to confront his past while finding revenge in his last mission.
