“Johnny English Strikes Again” — (Action, PG, 88 minutes). Johnny English must come out of retirement to find the hacker who revealed the identity of all the active undercover agents in Britain.
“Mid90s” — (Comedy, R, 84 minutes). A 13-year old from Los Angeles spends his summer between his troubled home life and a group of friends.
“The Metropolitan Opera: La Fanciulla del West” — (Opera, not rated, 222 minutes). A rebroadcast of Puccini’s “La Fanciulla del West.” 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“The Invisibles” — (Drama, 110 minutes). Tells the story of survivors who lived underground in 1943 when Germany declared “judenfrei-free of Jews.” 6 p.m. Sunday. (Temple Shalom).
George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” — (Horror, 110 minutes). 50th anniversary event with a remastered edition. 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Hocus Pocus” — (Comedy, PG, 95 minutes). Trick-or-treaters encounter three witch sisters. 12:30, 2:50 and 7:40 p.m. Friday-Sunday. (AMC Chapel Hills.)
“I Still Believe” — (Inspirational, PG, 110 minutes). The story of Russ Taff’s musical journey and his battle with alcoholism. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — (Comedy, R, 95 minutes). An engaged couple’s car breaks down and they are stranded at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and they encounter the strange world of transsexual Transylvanians. 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (AMC Colorado Springs).
“RWBY Volume 6” Premiere — (Anime, 90 minutes). Team RWBY and their friends are worried about when things will go wrong as they transport the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Spirited Away” — (Anime, 135 minutes). Chihiro must find a way to free her parents from a world of spirits ruled by the sorceress Yubaba. 12:55 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Alpha” — (Adventure, PG-13, 96 minutes). Grade C+, Katie Walsh. An adventure set in the last Ice Age that shines light on how mankind discovered man’s best friend.
“Bad Times at the El Royale” — (Mystery, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Seven strangers, who each have a secret they want to bury, get one last chance at redemption.
“Colette” — (Biography, R, 111 minutes). Grade: C+, Kristen Page-Kirby, Colette fights to make her writing talents known, challenging gender standards.
“Crazy Rich Asians” — (Comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes). A native New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.
“The Dawn Wall” — (Documentary, PG, 100 minutes). Rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson try to climb the Dawn Wall of El Capitan.
“First Man” — (Biography, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: A-, Rafer Guzman. The story of how Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
“Free Solo” — (Documentary, PG-13, 100 minutes). Grade: B+, Kenneth Turan. Alex Honnold becomes the first person to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan Wall with no ropes or safety gear.
“Halloween” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Michael Phillips. A baby sitter and her friends are stalked by an escaped masked killer on Halloween.
“The Hate U Give” — (Crime, PG-13, 133 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. Starr must stand up for what’s right after seeing her best friend shot by police.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes).Grade: C, Katie Walsh. An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“The Old Man & the Gun” — (Crime, PG-13, 93 minutes). Grade: B-, Ann Hornaday. Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker’s escape from San Quentin.
“Night School” — (Comedy, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. In hopes of finishing high school, a man must deal with misfit students and a feisty teacher to get his GED.
“The Predator” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: D+, Nick Vadala. Ex-soldiers and a science teacher battle aliens that hunt humans for sport.
“A Simple Favor” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A mommy blogger looks to uncover the truth about her best friend’s disappearance from a small town.
“The Sisters Brothers” — (Adventure, R, 121 minutes). A gold prospector in Oregon is chased by a duo of assassins.
“Slender Man” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A tall, thin man is believed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of children and teens.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist find her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
