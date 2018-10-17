OPENING
“Halloween” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). A baby sitter and her friends are stalked by an escaped masked killer on Halloween.
“The Hate U Give” — (Crime, PG-13, 133 minutes). Starr must stand up for what’s right after seeing her best friend shot by police.
“The Old Man & the Gun” — (Crime, PG-13, 93 minutes). Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker’s escape from San Quentin.
• See reviews in the Life section of Friday’s Gazette.
SPECIALTY
“Colorado Experience: Fannie Mae Duncan” — (Documentary, 60 minutes). Learn about an African-American nightclub owner who brought the motto “Everybody welcome” to her Colorado Springs Cotton Club. 6 p.m. Tuesday. (Stargazers Theatre and Event Center).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Samson et Dalila” — (Concert, 209 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“More Than Funny” — (Comedy, PG, 92 minutes). Comedy of Michael Jr., 7 p.m. Thursday, (Cinemark Tinseltown, AMC Colorado Springs, Regal Interquest).
George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” — (Horror, 110 minutes). 50th anniversary event with a remastered edition. 7 and 10 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Twilight” 10th Anniversary — (Drama, PG-13, 135 minutes). With an introduction by director Catherine Hardwicke and a sneak peek of the new special feature “Twilight Tour...10 Years Later.” 2 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown); 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Carefree); 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
ONGOING
“Alpha” — (Adventure, PG-13, 96 minutes). Grade C+, Katie Walsh. An adventure set in the last Ice Age that shines light on how mankind discovered man’s best friend.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B, Ann Hornaday. Scott Lang puts on his Ant-Man suit again to fight with the Wasp against a powerful enemy.
“Bad Times at the El Royale” — (Mystery, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Seven strangers, who each have a secret they want to bury, get one last chance at redemption.
“Colette” — (Biography, R, 111 minutes). Grade: C+, Kristen Page-Kirby, Colette fights to make her writing talents known, challenging gender standards.
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie the Pooh and friends.
“Crazy Rich Asians” — (Comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes). A native New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.
“First Man” — (Biography, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: A-, Rafer Guzman. The story of how Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
“Free Solo” — (Documentary, PG-13, 100 minutes). Grade: B+, Kenneth Turan. Alex Honnold becomes the first person to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan Wall with no ropes or safety gear.
“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” — (Adventure, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Based on R.L. Stine’s book series, two boys deal with monsters, ghouls and a talking dummy on Halloween.
“Hell Fest” — (Horror, R, 89 minutes). A masked killer terrorizes a group of friends at a horror-themed amusement park.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B, Rick Bentely. Drac finds romance on a family vacation.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes).Grade: C, Katie Walsh. An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to erupt, Owen and Claire try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs.
“The Meg” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A diver tries to rescue a crew from a deep-sea submersible that has been attacked by a prehistoric, 75-foot shark.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — (Action, PG-13, 147 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.
“Peppermint” — (Action, R, 102 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. After her husband and daughter are killed and the murderers are shielded from justice, Garner takes justice into her own hands.
“Night School” — (Comedy, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. In hopes of finishing high school, a man must deal with misfit students and a feisty teacher to get his GED.
“The Predator” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: D+, Nick Vadala. Ex-soldiers and a science teacher battle aliens that hunt humans for sport.
“A Simple Favor” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A mommy blogger looks to uncover the truth about her best friend’s disappearance from a small town.
“Slender Man” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A tall, thin man is believed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of children and teens.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist find her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes. More listings at gazette.com.
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE