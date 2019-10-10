OPENING
“The Addams Family (2019)” — (Animation, PG, 105 minutes). An animated tale about the ghoulish family.
“Along Came the Devil 2” — (Horror, 88 minutes). When Jordan returns home she finds that a demonic force has taken over the town.
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” — (Action, 140 minutes). After Jesse Pinkman’s escape from captivity, he tries to make a future for himself by coming to terms with his past.
“Gemini Man” — (Action, PG-13, 117 minutes). A hitman clashes with a younger clone of himself.
“Jexi” — (Comedy, R. 84 minutes). A man’s cellphone’s AI program tries to control him.
SPECIALTY
“Alien” 40th Anniversary — (Horror, R, 117 minutes). With exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies. 1 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Regal Interquest).
“Edge of the Knife” — After Adiit’ii causes an accident that kills his best friend, he hides in the rainforest. 6 p.m. Thursday (subtitled). Colorado College, Cornerstone 131, Screening Room, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center.
“Ghostbusters” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Paranormal enthusiasts band together to fight a ghostly invasion taking over Manhattan. 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, AMC Chapel Hills).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Turandot” — (Opera, not rated, 210 minutes). Broadcast live from the Met. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Skid Row Marathon” — (Documentary, 85 minutes). A judge gets together a running club, training homeless people, recovering alcoholics and paroled prisoners to run a marathon. 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Abominable” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A group of teens help a yeti get back to his family.
“Ad Astra” — (Adventure, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. An astronaut travels to space to find his missing father and discovers a mystery that threatens the Earth.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” — (Comedy, PG, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Enzo, a golden retriever, finds out that the techniques he learns from his owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, can be used in life and not just on the racetrack.
“Brittany Runs a Marathon” — (Comedy, R, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A 27-year-old woman decides to train for the New York City Marathon after her late-night adventures begin catching up with her.
“Downton Abbey” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.
“Hustlers” — (Comedy, R, 109 minutes). Former strip club employees get together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
“It Chapter Two (2019)” — (Horror, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club first encountered Pennywise, and the members have grown up and moved away. Then a phone call brings them back together.
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Judy” — (Documentary, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Judy Garland’s series of 1968 sold-out London concerts.
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Linda Ronstadt’s reign as rock queen in the ‘70s and early ‘80s.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Overcomer” — (Drama, PG, 115 minutes). Life changes for a basketball coach and the high school he and his wife teach at after a large manufacturing plant in the town shuts down.
“Rambo: Last Blood” — (Action, R, 89 minutes). Rambo has to confront his past while finding revenge in his last mission.
