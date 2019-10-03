OPENING
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Judy” — (Documentary, PG-13, 118 minutes). The story of Judy Garland’s series of 1968 sold-out London concerts.
“War (2019)” — (Action, 154 minutes). Two of the biggest action superheroes, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, must compete against each other.
SPECIALTY
“Clue” — (Suspense, PG, 96 minutes). In this 1985 film starring Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn, six people are invited to a strange house to help the staff solve a murder mystery. 1:55 and 8:15 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“Ghostbusters” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Paranormal enthusiasts band together to fight a ghostly invasion taking over Manhattan. 4 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown); 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (AMC Chapel Hills).
“Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl” — (Animation, 89 minutes). Sakuta Azusagawa’s happy second year of high school is interrupted when his first crush, Shoko Makinohara, shows up. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Roger Waters Us + Them” — (Documentary, 135 minutes). The story of Roger Waters, songwriter behind Pink Floyd, 2017-18 concert tour. 12:30 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Carefree).
“Winterland” — A celebration of the ski and snowboard culture. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Stargazers Theatre and Event Center).
ONGOING
“Abominable” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A group of teens help a Yeti get back to his family.
“Ad Astra” — (Adventure, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. An astronaut travels to space to find his missing father and discovers a mystery that threatens the Earth.
“Aquarela” — (Documentary, PG, 89, minutes). Grade: C+, Michael Phillips. A journey through the powerful forms of water and ice around the world.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” — (Comedy, PG, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Enzo, a golden retriever, finds out that the techniques he learns from his owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, can be used in life and not just on the racetrack.
“Brittany Runs a Marathon” — (Comedy, R, 104 minutes). Grade: b, Katie Walsh. A 27-year-old woman decides to train for the New York City Marathon after her late-night adventures begin catching up with her.
“Downton Abbey” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A lawman and outcast come together to fight a villain who is threatening humankind.
“Good Boys (2019)” — (Comedy, R, 89 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Three 12-year-old boys skip school while unknowingly carrying stolen drugs. During their adventure, they are hunted by a group of teenage girls while trying to get home in time for a party.
“Hustlers” — (Comedy, R, 109 minutes). Former strip club employees get together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
“It Chapter Two (2019)” — (Horror, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club first encountered Pennywise, and the members have grown up and moved away. Then a phone call brings them back together.
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Linda Ronstadt’s reign as rock queen in the ‘70s and early ‘80s.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Overcomer” — (Drama, PG, 115 minutes). Life changes for a basketball coach and the high school he and his wife teach at after a large manufacturing plant in the town shuts down.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” — (Adventure, PG-13, 93 minutes). Zak has a dream to become a wrestler, so he runs away from his care home to make his dream come true.
“Rambo: Last Blood” — (Action, R, 89 minutes). Rambo has to confront his past while finding revenge in his last mission.
