OPENING
“Arctic Dogs” — (Animation, PG). Swifty the arctic fox leads one of the husky courier sleds on a secret mission to prove he can become a top dog at the Arctic Blast Delivery Services.
“Harriet” — (Biography, PG-13, 125 minutes). The story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and how she changed the course of history.
“Motherless Brooklyn” — (Crime, R, 144 minutes). A New York private detective with Tourette’s syndrome tries to find out who murdered his only friend and mentor, Frank.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” — (Action, R, 128 minutes). Sarah and a hybrid cyborg- human protect a girl from a liquid Terminator from the future.
SPECIALTY
“Christmas Jars” — (Drama, 110 minutes). A reporter discovers the secret behind jars filled with money that are anonymously being given to people in need. 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“The Divine Plan” — (Documentary, 105 minutes). The story of how President Ronald Reagan and Pope John II survived assassination attempts and believe they were spared to defeat communism. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Samuel Project” — (Drama, PG-13, 92 minutes). Eli meets with his isolated grandfather the first time and learns about his surprising past when he makes his grandfather the subject of an art project for school. 6 p.m. Sunday. (Temple Shalom).
“Roadless” — Join Jeremy Jones, Travis Rice and Bryan Iguchi as they trek in some of the most remote regions of the Lower 48. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Stargazers Theatre and Event Center).
ONGOING
“Abominable” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A group of teens help a yeti get back to his family.
“The Addams Family” — (Animation, PG, 105 minutes). An animated tale about the ghoulish family.
“Black and Blue” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After seeing cops murder a drug dealer, a New Orleans rookie policewoman goes on the run.
“Countdown” — A young nurse finds out from an app that can predict when a person will die that she has three days to live.
“The Current War: Director’s Cut” — (Biography, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of the competition between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse about whose electrical system would power the world.
“Downton Abbey” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.
“Gemini Man” — (Action, PG-13, 117 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A hitman clashes with a younger clone of himself.
“The Great Alaskan Race” — (Action, PG, 87 minutes). A group of mushers travel 700 miles to save children from a deadly epidemic in a small town in Alaska.
“Housefull 4” — (Comedy, 145 minutes). Six lovers who are parted in the era of 1419 are reincarnated 600 years later. In the present life, the three brothers fall in love again but with the wrong three sisters and are about to marry their sister-in-laws.
“Hustlers” — (Comedy, R, 109 minutes). Former strip club employees get together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
“It Chapter Two (2019)” — (Horror, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club first encountered Pennywise, and the members have grown up and moved away. Then a phone call brings them back together.
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Judy” — (Documentary, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Judy Garland’s series of 1968 sold-out London concerts.
“The Lighthouse” — Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Two lighthouse keepers in the 1890s try to stay sane on a mysterious island.
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Linda Ronstadt’s reign as rock queen in the ‘70s and early ‘80s.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Trouble stirs when Maleficent’s goddaughter, Prince Aurora, wants to marry Prince Philip, bringing the human and fairy worlds together.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Western Stars” — (Music, PG, 83 minutes). Bruce Springsteen sings songs from his album “Western Stars.”
“Zombieland: Double Tap” — (Action, R, 99 minutes). Four zombie slayers face evolved zombies and human survivors when they move to the American heartland, all while facing the growing pains of their own makeshift family.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette