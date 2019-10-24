OPENING
“Black and Blue” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). After seeing cops murder a drug dealer, a New Orleans rookie policewoman goes on the run.
“Countdown” — A young nurse finds out from an app that can predict when a person will die that she has three days to live. While being haunted by a figure, she tries to find a way to save her life before it’s too late.
“The Great Alaskan Race” — (Action, PG, 87 minutes). A group of mushers travel 700 miles to save children from a deadly epidemic in a small town in Alaska.
“Jesus is King” — (Music). Kanye West’s Sunday service in the Roden Crater with Jame’s Turrell’s art installation in the Painted Desert in Arizona.
“The Lighthouse” — Drama, R, 109 minutes). Two lighthouse keepers in the 1890’s try to stay sane on a mysterious island.
“Western Stars” — (Music, PG, 83 minutes). Bruce Springsteen sings songs from his album “Western Stars.”
SPECIALTY
“Bolshoi Ballet: Raymonda” — (Ballet, 180 minutes). Performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and broadcast from Moscow. 10:55 a.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” — (Music, 210 minutes). Live performance from Seoul, Korea. 6 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Love and Mercy” — (Biography, 104 minutes). Traces the life of St. Faustina Kowalska. 7 p.m. Monday. (Regal Interquest).
“Luzia” — (Arts & entertainment, 95 minutes). Cirque du Soleil in Cinema on the big screen. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Manon” — (Opera, 232 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)” — (Horror, R, 91 minutes). A serial killer haunts his victims in their dreams. 1:45 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday Sunday and Wednesday.(Icon Cinema).
Reel Rock 14 — Premiers new climbing films. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Colorado College, Armstrong Hall).
“The Reliant” — (Action, PG-13, 140 minutes). When an economic collapse causes social unrest, a 19-year-old girl, who is struggling to care for her siblings, wonders how God could let this happen. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — (Comedy, R, 95 minutes). An engaged couple’s car breaks down and they are stranded at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter . 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. (AMC Colorado Springs)
“Spirited Away” — (Anime, PG, 150 minutes). A 10-year-old is separated from her parents and stumbles into a spirit world. 12:55 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Abominable” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A group of teens help a yeti get back to his family.
“Ad Astra” — (Adventure, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. An astronaut travels to space to find his missing father and discovers a mystery that threatens the Earth.
“The Addams Family (2019)” — (Animation, PG, 105 minutes). An animated tale about the ghoulish family.
“Downton Abbey” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.
“Gemini Man” — (Action, PG-13, 117 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A hitman clashes with a younger clone of himself.
“Hustlers” — (Comedy, R, 109 minutes). Former strip club employees get together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
“It Chapter Two (2019)” — (Horror, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club first encountered Pennywise, and the members have grown up and moved away. Then a phone call brings them back together.
“Jexi” — (Comedy, R. 84 minutes). A man’s cellphone’s AI program tries to control him.
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Judy” — (Documentary, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Judy Garland’s series of 1968 sold-out London concerts.
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Linda Ronstadt’s reign as rock queen in the ‘70s and early ‘80s.
“Lucy in the Sky” — (Drama, R, 124 minutes). When astronaut Lucy Cola returns to Earth after a supernatural experience during a mission in space, she thinks she is losing touch with reality in a world that feels too small.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Trouble stirs when Maleficent’s goddaughter, Prince Aurora, wants to marry Prince Philip, bringing the human and fairy worlds together, causing a rift between Maleficent and her goddaughter.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Overcomer” — (Drama, PG, 115 minutes). Life changes for a basketball coach and the high school he and his wife teach at after a large manufacturing plant in the town shuts down.“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — (Horror, PG-13, 108 minutes). To save their lives and solve the mystery of deaths in their neighborhood, a group of teens must face their fears.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” — (Action, R, 99 minutes). Four zombie slayers face evolved zombies and human survivors when they move to the American heartland, all while facing the growing pains of their own makeshift family.
Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette