OPENING
“Lucy in the Sky” — (Drama, R, 124 minutes). When astronaut Lucy Cola returns to Earth after a supernatural experience during a mission in space, she thinks she is losing touch with reality in a world that feels too small.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Trouble stirs when Maleficent’s goddaughter, Prince Aurora, wants to marry Prince Philip, bringing the human and fairy worlds together, causing a rift between Maleficent and her goddaughter.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” — (Action, R, 99 minutes). Four zombie slayers must face evolved zombies and human survivors when they move to the American heartland, all while facing the growing pains of their own makeshift family.
SPECIALTY
“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” — (Comedy, R). Stoner icons who starred in a movie 25 years ago, find out that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them and go one a cross-country mission to stop the movie. This is a double feature with a showing of “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” 7 p.m. Thursday. (Regal Interquest).
“QT8: Quentin Tarantino, The First Eight” — (Documentary, 120 minutes). A journey through Quentin Tarantino’s first eight films narrated by those who know him best. 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Abominable” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A group of teens help a yeti get back to his family.
“Ad Astra” — (Adventure, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. An astronaut travels to space to find his missing father and discovers a mystery that threatens the Earth.
“The Addams Family (2019)” — (Animation, PG, 105 minutes). An animated tale about the ghoulish family.
“Along Came the Devil 2” — (Horror, 88 minutes). When Jordan returns home she finds that a demonic force has taken over the town.
“Downton Abbey” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.
“Gemini Man” — (Action, PG-13, 117 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A hitman clashes with a younger clone of himself.
“Hustlers” — (Comedy, R, 109 minutes). Former strip club employees get together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
“It Chapter Two (2019)” — (Horror, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club first encountered Pennywise, and the members have grown up and moved away. Then a phone call brings them back together.
“Jexi” — (Comedy, R. 84 minutes). A man’s cellphone’s AI program tries to control him.
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Judy” — (Documentary, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Judy Garland’s series of 1968 sold-out London concerts.
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Linda Ronstadt’s reign as rock queen in the ‘70s and early ‘80s.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Overcomer” — (Drama, PG, 115 minutes). Life changes for a basketball coach and the high school he and his wife teach at after a large manufacturing plant in the town shuts down.
“Rambo: Last Blood” — (Action, R, 89 minutes). Rambo has to confront his past while finding revenge in his last mission.
Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette