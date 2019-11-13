OPENING
“Charlie’s Angels (2019) — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Charlie’s Angels must put their lives on the line to protect people when a system engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology.
“Ford V Ferrari” — (Drama, 152 minutes). The story of American car designer Carroll Shelpby and British-born race car driver Ken Miles and how they built a car for the Ford Motor Co. for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
“The Good Liar” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). A con artist meets a well-to-do widow and finds it hard to swindle her because he cares about her.
“No Safe Spaces” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Looks into how America is being divided by identity politics and the suppression of free speech.
“The Report” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). While Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones is investigating the CIA’s post 9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program, he find shocking secrets.
SPECIALTY
“Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire” — (Special event, 210 minutes). Encore presentation of the live event from Moscow, the Bolshoi’s “Le Corsaire.” 12:55 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Lionel Richie at Glastonbury” — (Concerts, 100 minutes). Filmed version of Richie’s 2015 performance at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly” — (Opera, 185 minutes). An encore presentation of the live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Regal Interquest).
“The Polar Express” — (Animated, G, 100 minutes). The 2004 Christmas classic follows a boy on his journey to the North Pole on a magical train. 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival — With documentaries, narratives and shorts. 6-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. (Colorado College Cornerstone Arts Center).
“The Twilight Zone” 60th Anniversary — (Classics, 180 minutes). Celebration with digitally restored versions of six episodes. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest)
ONGOING
“The Addams Family” — (Animation, PG, 105 minutes). An animated tale about the ghoulish family.
“Arctic Dogs” — (Animation, PG). Swifty the arctic fox leads one of the husky courier sleds on a secret mission to prove he can become a top dog at the Arctic Blast Delivery Services.
“The Current War: Director’s Cut” — (Biography, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of the competition between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse about whose electrical system would power the world.
“Doctor Sleep” — (Horror, R, 151 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dan Torrance is still traumatized by the events he endured at the Overlook Hotel during “The Shining” when he was a child. Now he must protect a young girl from The True Knot, a cult that preys on children with extrasensory powers.
“Downton Abbey” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.“Harriet” — (Biography, PG-13, 125 minutes). The story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and how she changed the course of history.
“Jojo Rabbit” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108). A boy who is in Hitler’s army discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Judy” — (Documentary, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Judy Garland’s series of 1968 sold-out London concerts.
“Last Christmas” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). Kate, a young woman who makes bad decisions, finds romance while working as a department store elf.
“The Lighthouse” — Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Two lighthouse keepers in the 1890s try to stay sane on a mysterious island.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Trouble stirs when Maleficent’s goddaughter, Prince Aurora, wants to marry Prince Philip, bringing the human and fairy worlds together.
“Midway” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Leaders and sailors who fought tell the story of the Battle of Midway.
“Motherless Brooklyn” — (Crime, R, 144 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A New York private detective with Tourette’s syndrome tries to find out who murdered his only friend and mentor, Frank.
“Playing with Fire” — (Comedy, PG, 96 minutes). A firefighter crew find themselves babysitting three rambunctious kids.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” — (Action, R, 128 minutes). Sarah and a hybrid cyborg- human protect a girl from a liquid Terminator from the future.
“Western Stars” — (Music, PG, 83 minutes). Bruce Springsteen sings songs from his album “Western Stars.”
“Zombieland: Double Tap” — (Action, R, 99 minutes). Four zombie slayers face evolved zombies and human survivors when they move to the American heartland, all while facing the growing pains of their own makeshift family.
