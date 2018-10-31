OPENING
“Nobody’s Fool” — (Comedy, R, 110 minutes). A woman believes that the man her sister is involved with in an online relationship may not be who he seems.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — (Adventure, PG, 89 minutes). A young girl is transported to a world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice to get a magical key so she can restore harmony to the land.
SPECIALTY
“Dragon Ball Z — Bardock The Father of Goku & Fusion Reborn” — (Anime, 105 minutes). A Saiyan double feature. 12:55 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Monday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Mamma Mia! The Movie” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes). 10th anniversary with a special feature never-before-seen in the movies, “Meryl’s Big Number.” 1 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest); 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Regal Interquest).
“Never Heard” — (Drama, PG-13, 89 minutes). Aaron Davis is jailed for murder although he swears he is innocent and his son must grow up on the streets without his father. 7 p.m. Thursday. (AMC Chapel Hills, Regal Interquest).
Warren Miller’s “Face of Winter” — Celebrating the magic of skiing. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. (Pikes Peak Center).
ONGOING
“Alpha” — (Adventure, PG-13, 96 minutes). Grade C+, Katie Walsh. An adventure set in the last Ice Age that shines light on how mankind discovered man’s best friend.
“Bad Times at the El Royale” — (Mystery, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Seven strangers, who each have a secret they want to bury, get one last chance at redemption.
“Coco” — (Animated, PG, 105 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Coco, a 12-year-old, makes a family reunion unique.
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie-the-Pooh and friends.
“The Dawn Wall” — (Documentary, PG, 100 minutes). Rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson try to climb the Dawn Wall of El Capitan.
“Free Solo” — (Documentary, PG-13, 100 minutes). Grade: B+, Kenneth Turan. Alex Honnold becomes the first person to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan Wall with no ropes or safety gear.
“Halloween” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Michael Phillips. A baby sitter and her friends are stalked by an escaped masked killer on Halloween.
“The Hate U Give” — (Crime, PG-13, 133 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. Starr must stand up for what’s right after seeing her best friend shot by police.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes).Grade: C, Katie Walsh. An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“Hunter Killer” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. When a Russian president is kidnapped by a rogue general, an American submarine captain and the Navy SEALs set out to rescue rescue him.
“Mid90s” — (Comedy, R, 84 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. A 13-year old from Los Angeles spends his summer between his troubled home life and a group of friends.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — (Action, PG-13, 147 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.
“The Nun” — (Horror, R, 96 minutes). After a young nun takes her own life, a priest and a woman on the threshold of her final vows are sent to investigate and uncover the order’s unholy secret.
“The Old Man & the Gun” — (Crime, PG-13, 93 minutes). Grade: B-, Ann Hornaday. Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker’s escape from San Quentin.
“The Predator” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: D+, Nick Vadala. Ex-soldiers and a science teacher battle aliens that hunt humans for sport.
“Searching” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After a 16-year-old goes missing, her father looks for clues on his daughter’s laptop.
“The Sisters Brothers” — (Adventure, R, 121 minutes). A gold prospector in Oregon is chased by a duo of assassins.
“Slender Man” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A tall, thin man is believed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of children and teens.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist fulfill her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
