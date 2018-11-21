OPENING
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“The Front Runner” — (Biography, R, 113 minutes). The story of how U.S. Sen. Gary Hart’s 1988 presidential campaign implodes when he is caught in an affair with Donna Rice.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a wi-fi router in the arcade.
“Robin Hood” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). A crusader and his commander revolt against the corrupt English crown.
SPECIALTY
“Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us” — (Anime, 112 minutes). The story of the people of Fura City and the celebration of the Wind Festival. 12:55 p.m. Saturday (dubbed). (AMC Colorado Springs, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Colorado Springs).
“Superman” — (Action, PG, 143 minutes). Special 40th anniversary event. 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
ONGOING
“A Private War” — (Biography R, 106 minutes). Marie Colvin, one of the most celebrated war correspondents, reports from the front lines to give a voice to the voiceless.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Boy Erased” — (Biography, R, 114 minutes). After a son of a Baptist pastor is outed at age 19, he must participate in a church-supported gay conversion program or be exiled by his family and friends.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After the Whos decide to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — (Adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes). Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore have to prevent Gellert Grindelwald from letting pure-blood wizards take over all nonmagical beings.
“First Man” — (Biography, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: A-, Rafer Guzman. The story of how Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A computer hacker and a journalist are caught in a web of spies and cyber criminals.
“Hunter Killer” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. When a Russian president is kidnapped by a rogue general, an American submarine captain and Navy SEALs set out to rescue him.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“Nobody’s Fool” — (Comedy, R, 110 minutes). A woman believes that the man her sister met online might not be who he seems.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — (Adventure, PG, 89 minutes). A young girl is transported to a world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice to get a magical key so she can restore harmony to the land.
“Overlord” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). The story of American soldiers behind enemy lines.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist fulfill her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
“Widows” — (Crime, R, 129 minutes). Four women must deal with a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities.
Contact individual theaters for showtimes. More listings at gazette.com.