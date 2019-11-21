OPENING
“21 Bridges” — All 21 bridges in New York are closed while a detective searches for two cop killers.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — (Biography, PG, 108 minutes). The story of the friendship between Fred Rogers and a journalist named Tom Junod.
“Frozen II” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). To save their kingdom, Elsa and her friends venture to an enchanted land to find the origin of her powers.
“The Irishman” — (Biography, R, 209 minutes). Frank Sheeran recalls his past hits as a mob hitman and his involvement in Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance.
“Knives Out” — (Comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes). Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.
SPECIALTY
“Friendsgiving” — (Comedy, 125 minutes). Showing of eight turkey-themed episodes of “Friends.” 7 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Carefree); 4 and 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Carefree).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Akhnaten” — (Opera, not rated, 211 minutes). Broadcast live from the Met. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary” — (Documentary, 95 minutes). A look at how the comedy helped launch the sci-fi movie and TV industries. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Regal Interquest).
“Spirits in the Forest” — (Documentary, 95 minutes). Looks at Depeche Mode’s final performances of the Global Spirit Tour in Berlin. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown); 7 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
Warren Miller’s “Timeless” — Celebrating the magic of skiing. 7:30 p.m. Thursday- Friday. (Pikes Peak Center).
ONGOING
“Charlie’s Angels (2019) — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Charlie’s Angels must put their lives on the line to protect people when a system engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology.
“Doctor Sleep” — (Horror, R, 151 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dan Torrance is still traumatized by the events he endured at the Overlook Hotel during “The Shining” when he was a child. Now he must protect a young girl from The True Knot, a cult that preys on children with extrasensory powers.
“Downton Abbey” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.
“Harriet” — (Biography, PG-13, 125 minutes). The story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and how she changed the course of history.
“Ford V Ferrari” — (Drama, 152 minutes). The story of American car designer Carroll Shelpby and British-born race car driver Ken Miles and how they built a car for the Ford Motor Co. for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
“The Good Liar” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). A con artist meets a well-to-do widow and finds it hard to swindle her because he cares about her.
“Jojo Rabbit” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108). A boy who is in Hitler’s army discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Last Christmas” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). Kate, a young woman who makes bad decisions, finds romance while working as a department store elf.
“The Lighthouse” — Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Two lighthouse keepers in the 1890s try to stay sane on a mysterious island.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Trouble stirs when Maleficent’s goddaughter, Prince Aurora, wants to marry Prince Philip, bringing the human and fairy worlds together.
“Midway” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Leaders and sailors who fought tell the story of the Battle of Midway.
“No Safe Spaces” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Looks into how America is being divided by identity politics and the suppression of free speech.
“Playing with Fire” — (Comedy, PG, 96 minutes). A firefighter crew find themselves babysitting three rambunctious kids.
“The Report” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). While Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones is investigating the CIA’s post 9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program, he find shocking secrets.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” — (Action, R, 128 minutes). Sarah and a hybrid cyborg- human protect a girl from a liquid Terminator from the future.
“Western Stars” — (Music, PG, 83 minutes). Bruce Springsteen sings songs from his album “Western Stars.”
“Zombieland: Double Tap” — (Action, R, 99 minutes). Four zombie slayers face evolved zombies and human survivors when they move to the American heartland, all while facing the growing pains of their own makeshift family.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette