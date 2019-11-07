OPENING
“Doctor Sleep” — (Horror, R, 151 minutes). Dan Torrance is still traumatized by the events he endured at the Overlook Hotel during “The Shining” when he was a child. Now he must protect a young girl from The True Knot, a cult that preys on children with extrasensory powers.
“Jojo Rabbit” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108). A boy who is in Hitler’s army discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
“Last Christmas” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). Kate, a young woman who makes bad decisions, finds romance while working as a department store elf.
“Midway” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Leaders and sailors who fought tell the story of the Battle of Midway.
“Playing with Fire” — (Comedy, PG, 96 minutes). A firefighter crew find themselves babysitting three rambunctious kids.
SPECIALTY
“The Godfather Part II” — (Crime, R, 202 minutes). The story of the life and career of New Yorker Vito Corleone in the 1920s. 3 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“John Fogerty — 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks” — (Concert, 110 minutes). A musical journey through John’s Fogerty’s career. 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly” — (Opera, 185 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
ONGOING
“Abominable” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A group of teens help a yeti get back to his family.
“The Addams Family” — (Animation, PG, 105 minutes). An animated tale about the ghoulish family.
“Arctic Dogs” — (Animation, PG). Swifty the arctic fox leads one of the husky courier sleds on a secret mission to prove he can become a top dog at the Arctic Blast Delivery Services.
“Black and Blue” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After seeing cops murder a drug dealer, a New Orleans rookie policewoman goes on the run.
“Countdown” — A young nurse finds out from an app that can predict when a person will die that she has three days to live.
“The Current War: Director’s Cut” — (Biography, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of the competition between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse about whose electrical system would power the world.
“Downton Abbey” — (Drama, PG, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. The continuing story of the wealthy owners of a large English countryside estate in the early 20th century.
“Gemini Man” — (Action, PG-13, 117 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A hitman clashes with a younger clone of himself.
“The Great Alaskan Race” — (Action, PG, 87 minutes). A group of mushers travel 700 miles to save children from a deadly epidemic in a small town in Alaska.
“Harriet” — (Biography, PG-13, 125 minutes). The story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and how she changed the course of history.
“Housefull 4” — (Comedy, 145 minutes). Six lovers who are parted in 1419 are reincarnated 600 years later. In the present life, the three brothers fall in love again but with the wrong three sisters and are about to marry their sister-in-laws.
“It Chapter Two (2019)” — (Horror, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club first encountered Pennywise, and the members have grown up and moved away. Then a phone call brings them back together.
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Judy” — (Documentary, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Judy Garland’s series of 1968 sold-out London concerts.
“The Lighthouse” — Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Two lighthouse keepers in the 1890s try to stay sane on a mysterious island.
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of Linda Ronstadt’s reign as rock queen in the ‘70s and early ‘80s.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Trouble stirs when Maleficent’s goddaughter, Prince Aurora, wants to marry Prince Philip, bringing the human and fairy worlds together.
“Motherless Brooklyn” — (Crime, R, 144 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A New York private detective with Tourette’s syndrome tries to find out who murdered his only friend and mentor, Frank.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” — (Action, R, 128 minutes). Sarah and a hybrid cyborg- human protect a girl from a liquid Terminator from the future.
“Western Stars” — (Music, PG, 83 minutes). Bruce Springsteen sings songs from his album “Western Stars.”
“Zombieland: Double Tap” — (Action, R, 99 minutes). Four zombie slayers face evolved zombies and human survivors when they move to the American heartland, all while facing the growing pains of their own makeshift family.
