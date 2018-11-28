OPENING
“2.0” — (Fantasy, not rated, 148 minutes). Dr. Vaseegaran reassembles his robot Chitti to help fight a deadly winged monster.
“The Possession of Hannah Grace” — (Horror, R, 86 minutes). A cop working the graveyard shift at the morgue believes violent events are being caused by an evil entity from a disfigured body.
SPECIALTY
“Bolshoi Ballet: Don Quixote” — (Special Event, PG, 175 minutes). Performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and broadcast from Moscow. 12:55 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“A Christmas Story (1983)” — (Comedy, PG, 93 minutes). A nostalgic classic that features the antics of a boy named Ralphie and his eccentric family during the holidays. 11:50 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. (Icon Cinema Colorado Springs).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Mozart — The Magic Flute” — (Opera, not rated, 120 minutes). Encore holiday presentation of the company’s first-ever Live in HD transmission. 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Meow Wolf — Origin Story” — (Documentary, PG-13, 108 minutes). The story of a group of artists from New Mexico called Meow Wolf. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Miracle on 34th Street (1947)” — (Drama, not rated, 96 minutes). A young lawyer defends Santa Claus in court. 2:25, 4:40 and 9 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema Colorado Springs).
“Mirai” — (Anime, 115 minutes). A boy finds a magical garden that lets him travel through time. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Colorado Springs); 8 p.m. Thursday. (AMC Colorado Springs); 7 p.m. Wednesday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Colorado Springs).
“The Polar Express” — (Animated, G, 100 minutes). The 2004 Christmas classic follows a boy on his journey to the North Pole on a magical train. Noon Saturday. (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Beautiful Boy” — (Biography, R. 120 minutes). Tells the story of survival, relapse and recovery of a family coping with addiction. Grade: C, Ann Hornaday.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Boy Erased” — (Biography, R, 114 minutes). After a son of a Baptist pastor is outed at age 19, he must participate in a church-supported gay conversion program or be exiled by his family and friends.
“Crazy Rich Asians” — (Comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes). A native New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — (Adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes). Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore have to prevent Gellert Grindelwald from letting pure-blood wizards take over all nonmagical beings.
“First Man” — (Biography, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: A-, Rafer Guzman. The story of how Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
“The Front Runner” — (Biography, R, 113 minutes). The story of how U.S. Sen. Gary Hart’s 1988 presidential campaign implodes when he is caught in an affair with Donna Rice.
“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A computer hacker and a journalist are caught in a web of spies and cyber criminals.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes).Grade: C, Katie Walsh. An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“Night School” — (Comedy, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. In hopes of finishing high school, a man must deal with misfit students and a feisty teacher to get his GED.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — (Adventure, PG, 89 minutes). A young girl is transported to a world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice to get a magical key so she can restore harmony to the land.
“Overlord” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). The story of American soldiers behind enemy lines.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Robin Hood” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). A crusader and his commander revolt against the corrupt English crown.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist fulfill her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
“Widows” — (Crime, R, 129 minutes). Four women must deal with a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities.
