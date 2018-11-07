OPENING
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” — (Biography, R, 106 minutes). A true story about biographer Lee Israel.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). After the Whos decide to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). A computer hacker and a journalist are caught in a web of spies and cyber criminals.
“Overlord” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). The story of American soldiers behind enemy lines.
“Thugs of Hindostan” — (Action, not rated, 175 minutes). An epic adventure of war on the seas.
SPECIALTY
“Batman Mask of the Phantasm” — Animation, PG, 80 minutes). Special 25th anniversary event with a Looney Tunes short “Rabid Rider.” 2 and 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Bolshoi Ballet: La Sylphide” — (Special Event, PG, 120 minutes). Performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and broadcast from Moscow. 10:55 a.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Die Hard” — (Action, R, 140 minutes). Special 30th anniversary event with insight from Turner Classic Movies. 2 and. 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Glen Campbell: I’ll be Me” — (Documentary, 116 minutes). Story of Glen Campbell’s struggle with Alzheimer’s during his Goodbye Tour. 5:30 p.m. Thursday. (Ent Center for the Arts).
“HYMN: Sarah Brightman in Concert” — (Concert, G, 110 minutes). A rebroadcast of Sarah Brightman live. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities” — (Arts & entertainment, PG, 105 minutes). Cirque du Soleil in Cinema on the big screen. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Marnie” — (Opera, not rated, 197 minutes). A rebroadcast of Muhly’s “Marnie.” 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Reel Rock 13” — A collection of the year’s best climbing films. 7 p.m. Thursday. Armstrong Theatre).
“Restoring Tomorrow” — (Inspirational, not rated, 102 minutes). Shows how Americans can come together for a common cause. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (AMC Colorado Springs, Regal Interquest).
“Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival” — With documentaries, narrative shorts and animated films. 6-9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. (Colorado College Cornerstone Arts Center).
“Voices of Grief” — (Documentary). Personal stories from authors, grief experts and spiritual teachers to help with navigating successfully through grief. 10 a.m. Saturday. (Ascension Lutheran Church).
ONGOING
“Beautiful Boy” — (Biography, R. 120 minutes). Tells the story of survival, relapse and recovery of a family coping with addiction. Grade: C, Ann Hornaday.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“First Man” — (Biography, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: A-, Rafer Guzman. The story of how Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
“Free Solo” — (Documentary, PG-13, 100 minutes). Grade: B+, Kenneth Turan. Alex Honnold becomes the first person to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan Wall with no ropes or safety gear.
“Halloween” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Michael Phillips. A baby sitter and her friends are stalked by an escaped masked killer on Halloween.
“The Hate U Give” — (Crime, PG-13, 133 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. Starr must stand up for what’s right after seeing her best friend shot by police.
“Hunter Killer” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. When a Russian president is kidnapped by a rogue general, an American submarine captain and the Navy SEALs set out to rescue rescue him.
“Mid90s” — (Comedy, R, 84 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. A 13-year old from Los Angeles spends his summer between his troubled home life and a group of friends.
“Night School” — (Comedy, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. In hopes of finishing high school, a man must deal with misfit students and a feisty teacher to get his GED.
“Nobody’s Fool” — (Comedy, R, 110 minutes). A woman believes that the man her sister is involved with in an online relationship may not be who he seems.
“The Old Man & the Gun” — (Crime, PG-13, 93 minutes). Grade: B-, Ann Hornaday. Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker’s escape from San Quentin.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist fulfill her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
