“Honey Boy” — (Drama, R, 94 minutes). A young actor works to reconcile with his father who is a drinker and law breaker.
“Queen & Slim” — (Drama, R, 132 minutes). During a first date, a couple is pulled over and then runs after one shoots a police officer in self-defense during the traffic stop.
“Elf” — (Comedy, PG, 97 minutes). A man raised as an elf leaves the North Pole to search for his family in New York. 1 p.m. Saturday. (Regal Interquest).
“Love and Mercy” — (Biography, 104 minutes). Traces the life of St. Faustina Kowalska. 7 p.m. Monday. (Regal Interquest).
“When Harry Met Sally” — (Comedy, R, 95 minutes). Special 30th anniversary showing with insight from Turner Classic Movies. Harry and Sally have been friends for years, but they are afraid that a relationship will ruin their friendship. 4 p.m. Sunday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Sunday (Regal Interquest); 4 p.m. Tuesday (Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Tuesday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“21 Bridges” — (Drama, R, 99 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. All 21 bridges in New York are closed while a detective searches for two cop killers.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — (Biography, PG, 108 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. The story of the friendship between Fred Rogers and a journalist named Tom Junod.
“Charlie’s Angels (2019)” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Charlie’s Angels must put their lives on the line to protect people when a system engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology.
“Doctor Sleep” — (Horror, R, 151 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dan Torrance is still traumatized by the events he endured at the Overlook Hotel during “The Shining” when he was a child. Now he must protect a young girl from The True Knot, a cult that preys on children with extrasensory powers.
“Ford V Ferrari” — (Drama, 152 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of American car designer Carroll Shelby and British-born race car driver Ken Miles and how they built a car for the Ford Motor Co. for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
“Frozen II” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. To save their kingdom, Elsa and her friends venture to an enchanted land to find the origin of her powers.
“The Good Liar” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A con artist meets a well-to-do widow and finds it hard to swindle her because he cares about her.
“Harriet” — (Biography, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and how she changed the course of history.
“The Irishman” — (Biography, R, 209 minutes). Grade: A, Moira Macdonald. Frank Sheeran recalls his past hits as a mobster and his involvement in Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance.
“Jojo Rabbit” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108). A boy who is in Hitler’s army discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Knives Out” — (Comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes). Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.
“Last Christmas” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). Kate, a young woman who makes bad decisions, finds romance while working as a department store elf.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Trouble stirs when Maleficent’s goddaughter, Prince Aurora, wants to marry Prince Philip, bringing the human and fairy worlds together.
“Midway” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Leaders and sailors who fought tell the story of the Battle of Midway.
“No Safe Spaces” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Looks into how America is being divided by identity politics and the suppression of free speech.
“Playing with Fire” — (Comedy, PG, 96 minutes). A firefighter crew find themselves babysitting three rambunctious kids.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” — (Action, R, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Michael Phillips. Sarah and a hybrid cyborg-human protect a girl from a liquid Terminator from the future.
