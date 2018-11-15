OPENING
“Boy Erased” — (Biography, R, 114 minutes). After a son of a Baptist pastor is outed by his family at age 19, he must make a decision to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program or be exiled by his family and friends.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — (Adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes). Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore have to prevent Gellert Grindelwald from letting pure-blood wizards take over all nonmagical beings.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“Widows” — (Crime, R, 129 minutes). Four women must deal with a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities.
• See reviews in the Life section of Friday’s Gazette.
SPECIALTY
“Bandstand” — (Arts & Entertainment, PG-13, 135 minutes). Musical with high-octane dancing. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Castle in the Sky” — (Anime, 135 minutes). A story of courage and friendship. 12:55 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Alpha” — (Adventure, PG-13, 96 minutes). An adventure set in the last Ice Age that shines light on how mankind discovered man’s best friend.
“Beautiful Boy” — (Biography, R. 120 minutes). Tells the story of survival, relapse and recovery of a family coping with addiction. Grade: C, Ann Hornaday.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” — (Biography, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Ann Hornaday. A true story about biographer Lee Israel.
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie the Pooh and friends.
“Crazy Rich Asians” — (Comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes). A native New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After the Whos decide to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“First Man” — (Biography, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: A-, Rafer Guzman. The story of how Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A computer hacker and a journalist are caught in a web of spies and cyber criminals.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B, Rick Bentely. Drac finds romance on a family vacation.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes).Grade: C, Katie Walsh. An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“Hunter Killer” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. When a Russian president is kidnapped by a rogue general, an American submarine captain and Navy SEALs set out to rescue rescue him.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“The Meg” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A diver tries to rescue a crew from a deep-sea submersible that has been attacked by a prehistoric, 75-foot shark.
“Nobody’s Fool” — (Comedy, R, 110 minutes). A woman believes that the man her sister is involved with in an online relationship may not be who he seems.
“The Nun” — (Horror, R, 96 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a young nun takes her own life, a priest and a woman on the threshold of her final vows are sent to investigate and uncover the order’s unholy secret.
“The Old Man & the Gun” — (Crime, PG-13, 93 minutes). Grade: B-, Ann Hornaday. Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker’s escape from San Quentin.
“Overlord” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). The story of American soldiers behind enemy lines.
“A Simple Favor” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A mommy blogger looks to uncover the truth about her best friend’s disappearance from a small town.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist fulfill her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes. More listings at gazette.com.
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE