OPENING
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Crypto-zoological agency Monarch members fight against god-sized monsters, including Godzilla.
“Ma” — (Horror, R, 99 minutes). A lonely woman lets teenagers party at her house, but things start to happen that makes them question the intentions of the woman.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). A musical story about Elton John’s life.
SPECIALTY
“Ask Dr. Ruth” — (Documentary, not rate, 100 minutes). The story of Dr. Ruth Westheimer’s life. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Ivywild School).
“The Audience” — (Drama, not rated, 180 minutes). NT Live 10th anniversary event. 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Despicable Me 3” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Gru and his long-lost twin brother face off over a criminal heist. 9:30 a.m. Monday. (Cinemark Carefree); 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Pavarotti” Premiere Screening Event — (Documentary, PG-13, 115 minutes). A look at the life of Luciano Pavarotti. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Saving Private Ryan” — (Drama, R, 180 minutes). A group of soldiers go behind enemy lines after the Normandy Landings to find a paratrooper whose brothers were killed in action. 3 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown); 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“Trolls” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Poppy and Branch try to rescue their friends after the Bergens invade Troll Village. 11 a.m. Wednesday. (AMC Classic).
ONGOING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos and try to restore order.
“The Biggest Little Farm” — (Documentary, PG, 91 minutes). John Chester and his wife try to start a sustainable farm outside of Los Angeles.
“Booksmart” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. After realizing that they should have played more and worked less, two best friends who are graduating high school try to cram four years of fun into one night.
“Breakthrough” — (Drama, PG, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After her adopted son falls through an icy lake, Joyce refuses to give up hope and prays for him to come back from the brink of death.
“A Dog’s Journey” — (Adventure, PG, 108 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A dog is reincarnated over and over again to watch his owner’s granddaughter.
“Five Feet Apart” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Two teenagers with cystic fibrosis meet in the hospital and fall in love.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.
“The Hustle” — (Comedy, PG-13, 94 minutes). Two female scam artists take down the men who have wronged them.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” — (Action, R, 130 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A super assassin is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild.
“Little (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 109 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When the pressure of adulthood is too hard, a woman is transformed into her younger self.
“Long Shot” — (Comedy, R, 125 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Fred reunites with his first crush, Charlotte, and charms her with his humor and memories of her youthful idealism.
“Missing Link” — (Animation, PG, 95 minutes). Grade: B-, Gary Thompson. Mr. Link and two friends set out to find Mr. Link’s relatives in Shangri-La.
“The Mustang” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). A violent convict has the opportunity to train wild mustangs in a rehabilitation therapy program.
“Pet Sematary” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). A family moves to Maine and discovers a burial ground near their home that unleashes a horrible evil.
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” — (Action, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After his father goes missing, Tim teams up with his father’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu, to find him.
“The Sun is Also a Star” — (Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes). Grade, B, Katie Walsh. A college-bound student finds love in New York City.
“Tolkien” — (Biography, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Follows the orphaned author as he finds friendship and artistic inspiration from a group of outcasts at school.
“Trial by Fire” — (Biography, R, 127 minutes). The story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was executed in Texas.
“Us (2019)” — (Horror, R, 116 minutes). Grade: A+, Justin Chang. A family fights to survive when they are terrorized by strangers who look just like them.
“The White Crow” — (Biography, R, 127 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of Rudolf Nureyev’s defection in 1961 to the west.
“Wonder Park” — (Animation, PG, 85 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The imagination of a creative girl named June comes alive at an amusement park.
