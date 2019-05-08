OPENING
“The Hustle” — (Comedy, PG-13, 94 minutes). Two female scam artists take down the men who have wronged them.
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” — (Action, PG, 104 minutes). After his father goes missing, Tim teams up with his father’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu, to find him.
“Poms” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). Proving you are never too old, a group of women from a retirement community form a cheerleading squad.
“Tolkien” — (Biography, PG-13, 112 minutes). Follows the orphaned author as he finds friendship and artistic inspiration from a group of outcasts at school.
SPECIALTY
“Chonda Pierce: Unashamed” — (Inspirational, 105 minutes). Pierce travels the world looking for people who took the stand of Christ. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Chapel Hills).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Dialogues des Carmélites” — (Opera, not rated, 210 minutes). Broadcast live from the Met. 10 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Deep Space Nine” — (Documentary, 115 minutes). Ira Steven Behr looks at the legacy of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Alita: Battle Angel” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A cyborg battles to change the world while trying to discover the truth about her past.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos and try to restore order.
“Breakthrough” — (Drama, PG, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After her adopted son falls into an icy lake, Joyce refuses to give up hope and prays for him to come back from the brink of death.
“Captain Marvel” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Captain Marvel is caught in the middle of a galactic war between alien races.
“The Curse of La Llorona” — (Horror, R, 93 minutes). A social worker and her children battle a ghost.
“Dumbo” — (Family, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dumbo, a young elephant who can fly because of his oversized ears saves a circus that is struggling.
“El Chicano” — (Drama, R, 107 minutes). Twin brothers choose different lifestyles and end up on the opposite sides of the law.
“Hellboy (2019)” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Hellboy must battle an ancient sorceress while trapped between the worlds of supernatural and human.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.
“The Intruder” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After a young couple buy a house in Napa Valley, they find out that the man who sold the house won’t let go of the property.
“Isn’t it Romantic” — (Comedy, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A woman who is unhappy with her life becomes trapped inside a romantic comedy in an alternative universe.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders.
“Little (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When the pressure of adulthood is too hard, a woman is transformed into her younger self.
“Long Shot” — (Comedy, R, 125 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Fred reunites with his first crush, Charlotte, and charms her with his humor and memories of her youthful idealism.
“A Madea Family Funeral” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). A family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare for Madea and the crew when they find themselves planning a funeral that may unveil shady family secrets.
“Missing Link” — (Animation, PG, 95 minutes). Grade: B-, Gary Thompson. Mr. Link and two friends set out to find Mr. Link’s relatives in Shangri-La.
“The Mustang” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). A violent convict has the opportunity to train wild mustangs in a rehabilitation therapy program.
“Penguins” — (Documentary, G, 76 minutes). Grade: B+, Michael Phillips. Follow Steve, an Adélie penguin, on his journey to find a life partner and start a family.
“Pet Sematary” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). A family moves to Maine and discovers a burial ground near their home that unleashes a horrible evil.
“The Public” — (Drama, PG-13, 119 minutes). To find shelter from the cold in Cincinnati, homeless people take over the public library, leading to a standoff with police.
“Shazam!” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: A-, Terry Terrones. With just one word, a 14-year-old can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
“Sunset” — (Drama, R, 142 minutes). Follow a girl as she grows up in Budapest before World War I and becomes a strong woman.
“UglyDolls” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The UglyDolls find out what it means to be different while struggling with their desire to be loved.
“Unplanned” — (Drama, R, 106 minutes). A Planned Parenthood clinic director fights for a woman’s right to choose until she sees something that changes her mind.
“Us” — (Horror, R, 116 minutes). Grade: A+, Justin Chang. A family fights to survive when they are terrorized by strangers who look just like them.
“Wild Nights with Emily” — (Drama, PG-13, 84 minutes). A humorous drama about the vivacious side of Emily Dickinson and her lifelong romantic relationship with another woman.
“Wonder Park” — (Animation, PG, 85 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The imagination of a creative girl named June comes alive at a amusement park.
