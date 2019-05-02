OPENING
“El Chicano” — (Drama, R, 107 minutes). Twin brothers choose different lifestyles and end up on the opposite sides of the law.
“The Intruder” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After a young couple buy a house in Napa Valley, they find out that the man who sold the house won’t let go of the property.
“Long Shot” — (Comedy, R, 125 minutes). Fred reunites with his first crush, Charlotte, and charms her with his humor and memories of her youthful idealism.
“The River and the Wall” — (Adventure, 97 minutes). The story of five friends as they travel the unknown wilds of the Texas borderlands.
“Sunset” — (Drama, R, 142 minutes). Follow a girl as she grows up in Budapest before World War I and becomes a strong woman.
“UglyDolls” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). The UglyDolls find out what it means to be different while struggling with their desire to be loved.
“Wild Nights with Emily” — (Drama, PG-13, 84 minutes). A humors drama about the vivacious side of Emily Dickinson and her lifelong romantic relationship with another woman.
SPECIALTY
“Batman Returns” — (Action, PG-13, 145 minutes). Batman battles Catwoman and Penguin, who plan to destroy Gotham City. 4 and 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“Big Sonia” — (Documentary, 93 minutes). The story of Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski’s trauma and healing. 4 p.m. Sunday. (Colorado College, Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center).
“Chonda Pierce: Unashamed” — (Inspirational, 105 minutes). Pierce travels the world looking for people who took the stand of Christ. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Chapel Hills).
“True Grit” — (Adventure, G, 135 minutes). 50th anniversary event. 1 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Carefree); noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Alita: Battle Angel” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A cyborg battles to change the world while trying to discover the truth about her past.
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos and try to restore order.
“Breakthrough” — (Drama, PG, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After her adopted son falls into an icy lake, Joyce refuses to give up hope and prays for him to come back from the brink of death.
“Captain Marvel” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Captain Marvel is caught in the middle of a galactic war between alien races.
“The Curse of La Llorona” — (Horror, R, 93 minutes). A social worker and her children battle a ghost.
“Dumbo (2019)” — (Family, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dumbo, a young elephant who can fly because of his oversized ears saves a circus that is struggling.
“Fighting with My Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Based on a true story about two kids of a former wrestler who dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.
“Glass” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A security guard with supernatural abilities tracks down a disturbed man with 24 personalities.
“Hellboy (2019)” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Hellboy must battle an ancient sorceress while trapped between the worlds of supernatural and human.
“High Life” — (Adventure, R, 113 minutes). Grade: B-, Chris Hewitt. Monte and his young daughter live in complete isolation in deep space.
“Isn’t it Romantic” — (Comedy, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A woman who is unhappy with her life becomes trapped inside a romantic comedy in an alternative universe.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders.
“Little (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When the pressure of adulthood is too hard, a woman is transformed into her younger self.
“Missing Link” — (Animation, PG, 95 minutes). Grade: B-, Gary Thompson. Mr. Link and two friends set out to find Mr. Link’s relatives in Shangri-La.
“The Mustang” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). A violent convict has the opportunity to train wild mustangs in a rehabilitation therapy program.
“Penguins” — (Documentary, G, 76 minutes). Grade: B+, Michael Phillips. Follow Steve, an Adélie penguin, on his journey to find a life partner and start a family.
“Pet Sematary” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). A family moves to Maine and discovers a burial ground near their home that unleashes a horrible evil.
“The Public” — (Drama, PG-13, 119 minutes). To find shelter from the cold in Cincinnati, homeless people take over the public library, leading to a standoff with police.
“Shazam!” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: A-, Terry Terrones. With just one word, a 14-year-old can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“Unplanned” — (Drama, R, 106 minutes). A Planned Parenthood clinic director fights for a woman’s right to choose until she sees something that changes her mind.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
“Us” — (Horror, R, 116 minutes). Grade: A+, Justin Chang. A family fights to survive when they are terrorized by strangers who look just like them.
“Wonder Park” — (Animation, PG, 85 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The imagination of a creative girl named June comes alive at a amusement park.
