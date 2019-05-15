OPENING
“A Dog’s Journey” — (Adventure, PG, 108 minutes). A dog is reincarnated over and over again to watch his owner’s granddaughter.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” — (Action, R, 130 minutes). A super assassin is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild.
“The Sun is Also a Star” — (Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes). A college-bound student finds love in New York City.
“Trial by Fire” — (Biography, R, 127 minutes). The story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was executed in Texas.
SPECIALTY
“Bolshoi Ballet: Carmen Suite/Petrushka” — (Arts & Entertainment, not rated, 140 minutes). Performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and broadcast from Moscow. 10:55 a.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind”— (Anime, PG, 120 minutes). Special 35th anniversary event. 7 p.m. Monday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Tuesday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Saga of Tanya the Evil — the Movie” — (Anime, not rated, 115 minutes). After the Imperial Army’s 203rd Air Mage Battalion won the battle against the Republic’s stragglers, they mus face a large-scale deployment near the Empire-Federation border. 7:30 p.m. Thursday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Steel Magnolias” — (Comedy, PG, 125 minutes). Special 30th anniversary event with insight from Turner Classic Movies. 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Tuesday (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos and try to restore order.
“Breakthrough” — (Drama, PG, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After her adopted son falls into an icy lake, Joyce refuses to give up hope and prays for him to come back from the brink of death.
“Captain Marvel” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Captain Marvel is caught in the middle of a galactic war between alien races.
“Dumbo” — (Family, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dumbo, a young elephant who can fly because of his oversized ears saves a circus that is struggling.
“Five Feet Apart” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Two teenagers with cystic fibrosis meet in the hospital and fall in love.
“Hellboy (2019)” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Hellboy must battle an ancient sorceress while trapped between the worlds of supernatural and human.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.
“The Hustle” — (Comedy, PG-13, 94 minutes). Two female scam artists take down the men who have wronged them.
“The Intruder” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After a young couple buy a house in Napa Valley, they find out that the man who sold the house won’t let go of the property.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders.
“Long Shot” — (Comedy, R, 125 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Fred reunites with his first crush, Charlotte, and charms her with his humor and memories of her youthful idealism.
“A Madea Family Funeral” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). A family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare for Madea and the crew when they find themselves planning a funeral that may unveil shady family secrets.
“Missing Link” — (Animation, PG, 95 minutes). Grade: B-, Gary Thompson. Mr. Link and two friends set out to find Mr. Link’s relatives in Shangri-La.
“The Mustang” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). A violent convict has the opportunity to train wild mustangs in a rehabilitation therapy program.
“Pet Sematary” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). A family moves to Maine and discovers a burial ground near their home that unleashes a horrible evil.
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” — (Action, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After his father goes missing, Tim teams up with his father’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu, to find him.
“Poms” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Proving you are never too old, a group of women from a retirement community form a cheerleading squad.
“Shazam!” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: A-, Terry Terrones. With just one word, a 14-year-old can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
“Tolkien” — (Biography, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Follows the orphaned author as he finds friendship and artistic inspiration from a group of outcasts at school.
“UglyDolls” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The UglyDolls find out what it means to be different while struggling with their desire to be loved.
“Us” — (Horror, R, 116 minutes). Grade: A+, Justin Chang. A family fights to survive when they are terrorized by strangers who look just like them.
“Wild Nights with Emily” — (Drama, PG-13, 84 minutes). A humorous drama about the vivacious side of Emily Dickinson and her lifelong romantic relationship with another woman.
“Wonder Park” — (Animation, PG, 85 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The imagination of a creative girl named June comes alive at a amusement park.
