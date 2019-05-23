OPENING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“Assimilate” — (Horror, not rated, 93 minutes). While making a web series about their town, three friends find out that their neighbors are being killed and replaced by creatures that are perfect copies of the victims.
“The Biggest Little Farm” — (Documentary, PG, 91 minutes). John Chester and his wife try to start a sustainable farm outside of Los Angeles.
“Booksmart” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). After realizing that they should have played more and worked less, two best friends who are graduating high school try to cram four years of fun into one night.
“Brightburn” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). An alien who looks like a boy crash lands on earth and uses his powers in destructive ways.
“Photograph” — (Drama, PG-13, 110 minutes). A photographer in Mumbai being pressured by his grandmother to marry persuades a stranger to pose as his fiancèe.
“The White Crow” — (Biography, R, 127 minutes). The story of Rudolf Nureyev’s defection in 1961 to the west.
SPECIALTY
“Ask Dr. Ruth” — (Documentary, not rated, 100 minutes). The story of Dr. Ruth Westheimer’s life. 7 p.m. Wednesday-May 30. (Ivywild School.)
“The Cold Blue” — (Documentary, not rated, 95 minutes). New color footage shot by William Wyler of the Air War in 1943. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Grease” — (Musical, PG-13, 110 minutes). Go back to when Sandy and Danny fell in love. 2:15 and 7:55 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
ONGOING
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos and try to restore order.
“Breakthrough” — (Drama, PG, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After her adopted son falls through an icy lake, Joyce refuses to give up hope and prays for him to come back from the brink of death.
“A Dog’s Journey” — (Adventure, PG, 108 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A dog is reincarnated over and over again to watch his owner’s granddaughter.
“The Hustle” — (Comedy, PG-13, 94 minutes). Two female scam artists take down the men who have wronged them.
“The Intruder” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After a young couple buy a house in Napa Valley, they find out that the man who sold the house won’t let go of the property.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” — (Action, R, 130 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A super assassin is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild.
“Long Shot” — (Comedy, R, 125 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Fred reunites with his first crush, Charlotte, and charms her with his humor and memories of her youthful idealism.
“Missing Link” — (Animation, PG, 95 minutes). Grade: B-, Gary Thompson. Mr. Link and two friends set out to find Mr. Link’s relatives in Shangri-La.
“The Mustang” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). A violent convict has the opportunity to train wild mustangs in a rehabilitation therapy program.
“Pet Sematary” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). A family moves to Maine and discovers a burial ground near their home that unleashes a horrible evil.
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” — (Action, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After his father goes missing, Tim teams up with his father’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu, to find him.
“Poms” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Proving you are never too old, a group of women from a retirement community form a cheerleading squad.
“Shazam!” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: A-, Terry Terrones. With just one word, a 14-year-old can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
“The Sun is Also a Star” — (Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes). Grade, B, Katie Walsh. A college-bound student finds love in New York City.
“Tolkien” — (Biography, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Follows the orphaned author as he finds friendship and artistic inspiration from a group of outcasts at school.
“Trial by Fire” — (Biography, R, 127 minutes). The story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was executed in Texas.
“UglyDolls” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The UglyDolls find out what it means to be different while struggling with their desire to be loved.
“Wonder Park” — (Animation, PG, 85 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The imagination of a creative girl named June comes alive at an amusement park.
