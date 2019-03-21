OPENING
“Gloria Bell” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). Gloria, who works an office job and spends her nights on the dance floor, finds love.
“Transit” — (Drama, not rated, 101 minutes). After leaving France after the Nazi invasion, a man takes the identity of a dead author. He meets up with a woman who is searching for her missing husband, who is the man he’s impersonating.
“Us (2019)” — (Horror, R, 116 minutes). A family fights to survive when they are terrorized by strangers who look just like them.
SPECIALTY
“Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy” — (Concerts, not rated, 120 minutes). Featuring the best of the Central Park Concert and never-seen-before footage. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Made in Abyss — Journey’s Dawn” — (Anime, PG-13, 135 minutes). Riko and her friends want to become Cave Raiders who brave the dangerous descent into the Abyss. 7 p.m. Monday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Mis Lulu Bett” — (Comedy, 71 minutes). Showing of 1921 movie as part of the Silent Film Soiree. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. (Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum).
“Pick of the Litter” — (Documentary, 81 minutes). The story of a litter of puppies’ journey to become Guide Dogs for the Blind. 1-3 p.m. Friday. (PILLAR Office).
Seventh Annual Achieve with Us Colorado Film Festival — “Reel” Life Growing Together — “Surreality,” “Hannah” and “Being Seen.” 2 and 7:45 p.m. Friday. (Stargazers Theatre).
“To Kill a Mockingbird” — (Crime, PG, 135 minutes). Classic movie with insight from Turner Classic Movies. 1 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree. Regal Interquest); noon Wednesday (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Alita: Battle Angel” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A cyborg battles to change the world while trying to discover the truth about her past.
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt.
“Arctic” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After an airplane crash, a man must decide to remain in his makeshift camp or go on a dangerous trek to find help.
“Bumblebee” — (Action, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A teenager discovers Bumblebee, an Autobot that is on the run, in a California junkyard.
“Captain Marvel” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Captain Marvel is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
“Captive State” — (Sci-Fi, PG-13, 109 minutes). A Chicago police officer tries to unite the world against an extra-terrestrial enemy.
“Climax” — (Drama, R, 97 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. The all-night celebration for French dancers turns into a hallucinatory nightmare after they find out the sangria was laced with LSD.
“A Dog’s Way Home” — (Adventure, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. A lost dog travels 400 miles to be reunited with its owner.
“Everybody Knows” — (Drama, R, 133 minutes). Grade: A, Chris Hewitt. While attending her sister’s wedding in Spain, a woman’s daughter is kidnapped.
“Fighting with My Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Based on a true story about two kids of a former wrestler who dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.
“Five Feet Apart” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Two teenagers with cystic fibrosis meet in the hospital and fall in love.
“Glass” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A security guard with supernatural abilities tracks down a disturbed man with 24 personalities.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.
“Isn’t it Romantic” — (Comedy, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A woman who is unhappy with her life becomes trapped inside a romantic comedy in an alternative universe.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders from out of space from wrecking everything.
“Mary Poppins Returns” — (Comedy, PG, 130 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael O’Sullivan. The magical nanny returns to help Michael and his three children through a difficult time in their lives.
“A Madea Family Funeral” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). A family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare for Madea and the crew when they find themselves planning a funeral that may unveil shady family secrets.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Run the Race” — (Drama, PG, 101 minutes). Zach works hard to earn a football college scholarship after the death of his mother and his father’s abandonment.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
“Wonder Park” — (Animation, PG, 85 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The imagination of a creative girl named June comes alive at a amusement park.
