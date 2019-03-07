OPENING
“Captain Marvel” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Captain Marvel is in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
“Everybody Knows” — (Drama, R, 133 minutes). While attending her sister’s wedding in Spain, a woman’s daughter is kidnapped.
SPECIALTY
“Bolshoi Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty” — (Arts & Entertainment, PG, 170 minutes). Performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and broadcast from Moscow. 12:55 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Doctor Who: Logopolis” — (Classic, PG, 115 minutes). With new, updated special effects and a tour of the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Etgar Keret: Based on a True Story” — (Documentary, not rated, 67 minutes). A hybrid documentary investigating why storytelling is an important part of Keret’s life. 6 p.m. Sunday. (Temple Shalom).
ONGOING
“Alita: Battle Angel” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A cyborg battles to change the world while trying to discover the truth about her past.
“Arctic” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After an airplane crash, a man must decide to remain in his makeshift camp or go on a dangerous trek to find help.
“Cold Pursuit” — (Action, R, 118 minutes). A vigilante snowplow driver seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son.
“Fighting with My Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Based on a true story about two kids of a former wrestler who dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“Greta” — (Drama, R, 98 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After losing her mother, Frances befriends Greta, a lonely widow with a deadly agenda.
“Happy Death Day 2U” — (Horror, Pg-13, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Rafer Guzmán. To save her friends from a masked killer, a college student must die over and over again.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.
“Isn’t it Romantic” — (Comedy, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A woman who is unhappy with her life becomes trapped inside a romantic comedy in an alternative universe.
“The Kid Who Would Be King” — (Adventure, PG, 120 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of kids go on a quest to battle a medieval menace.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders from out of space from wrecking everything.
“A Madea Family Funeral” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). A family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare for Madea and the crew when they find themselves planning a funeral that may unveil shady family secrets.
“Run the Race” — (Drama, PG, 101 minutes). Zach works hard to earn a football college scholarship after the death of his mother and his father’s abandonment.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist find her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.
“What Men Want” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). A sports agent can hear men’s thoughts and gains the edge over her rude colleagues.
(Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.)