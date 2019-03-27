OPENING
“The Beach Bum” — (Comedy, R, 95 minutes). Follows the life of a rebellious stoner.
“Dumbo (2019)” — (Family, PG, 112 minutes). Dumbo, a young elephant who can fly because of his oversized ears, saves a circus that is struggling.
“Hotel Mumbai” — (Drama, R, 123 minutes). The story of the terrorist attack of the Taj Hotel.
“The Mustang” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). A violent convict has the opportunity to train wild mustangs in a rehabilitation therapy program.
“Unplanned” — (Drams, R, 106 minutes). A Planned Parenthood clinic director fought for a woman’s right to choose until she saw something that changed her mind.
SPECIALTY
Colorado Short Circuit: An Indie Spirit Film Festival Event — Horror films, documentary shorts, comedy/drama shorts and more. 6:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday. (Ivywild School).
“Code Blue: Redefining the Practice of Medicine” — (Documentary, 102 minutes). Code Blue shows problems in the current state of medicine and a solution of practicing lifestyle medicine. 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Library 21c).
“The Karate Kid” 35th Anniversary — (Action, PG, 150 minutes). A martial arts master (Pat Morita) takes on a karate student (Ralph Macchio) to help prepare him to fight a bully. 1 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest); 4 p.m. Sunday.(Cinemark Tinseltown); 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Die Walküre” — (Opera, not rated, 175 minutes). Broadcast live from the Met. 10 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
ONGOING
“Alita: Battle Angel” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A cyborg battles to change the world while trying to discover the truth about her past.
“Captain Marvel” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Captain Marvel is caught in the middle of a galactic war between alien races.
“Captive State” — (Sci-Fi, PG-13, 109 minutes). A Chicago police officer tries to unite the world against an extra-terrestrial enemy.
“Climax” — (Drama, R, 97 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. The all-night celebration for French dancers turns into a hallucinatory nightmare after they find out the sangria was laced with LSD.
“Everybody Knows” — (Drama, R, 133 minutes). Grade: A, Chris Hewitt. While attending her sister’s wedding in Spain, a woman’s daughter is kidnapped.
“Fighting with My Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Based on a true story about two kids of a former wrestler who dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.
“Five Feet Apart” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Two teenagers with cystic fibrosis meet in the hospital and fall in love.
“Gloria Bell” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A, Chris Hewitt. Gloria, who works an office job and spends her nights on the dance floor, finds love.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.
“Isn’t it Romantic” — (Comedy, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A woman who is unhappy with her life becomes trapped inside a romantic comedy in an alternative universe.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders from out of space from wrecking everything.
“A Madea Family Funeral” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). A family reunion becomes a nightmare for Madea and the crew when they find themselves planning a funeral that may unveil family secrets.
“Run the Race” — (Drama, PG, 101 minutes). Zach works hard to earn a football college scholarship after the death of his mother and his father’s abandonment.
“Transit” — (Drama, not rated, 101 minutes). Grade: A, Justin Chang. After leaving France after the Nazi invasion, a man takes the identity of a dead author.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
“Us (2019)” — (Horror, R, 116 minutes). Grade: A+, Justin Chang. A family fights to survive when they are terrorized by strangers who look just like them.
“Wonder Park” — (Animation, PG, 85 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The imagination of a creative girl named June comes alive at a amusement park.
(Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes)
Find more listings at gazette.com.