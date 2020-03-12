OPENING
“Bloodshot” — (Action, PG-13, 109 minutes). After a Marine and his wife are murdered, he is resurrected by scientists and given superpowers.
“The Hunt” — (Action, R, 89 minutes). Twelve people have been chosen to hunt Americans for sport, but everything changes when one of the hunted knows the hunters’ game better than they do.
“I Still Believe” — (Drama, PG, 115 minutes). The true story of Christian music singer Jeremy Camp and his discovery that there is always hope after tragedy.
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). Marianne is ordered to paint the wedding portrait of a young woman in 1760 in France. Marianne observes Heloise during the day and secretly paints the portrait at night.
“Wendy” — (Drama, PG-13, 112 minutes). While on a mysterious island where time and aging have become distorted, Wendy fights to save her family and the spirit of youth.
SPECIALTY
“Crescendo” — (Music, 102 minutes). A world-famous conductor accepts a job to create an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra and finds a world of discord and trust. 6 p.m. Sunday. (Temple Shalom).
“English National Ballet: Akram Khan’s Giselle” — (Ballet). The story of Giselle, a community migrant worker who loses her job at a condemned garment factory. 11:35 a.m. Thursday. (Icon Cinema).
“I am Patrick” — (Documentary, 93 minutes). Through reenactments, expert interviews and more, the true story of St. Patrick is told. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Chapel Hills).
“King Kong” — (Adventure, 110 minutes). The 1933 classic movie with insights from Turner Classic Movies. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Der Fliegende Holländer” — (Opera, 165 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Tuscaloosa” — (Drama, 101 minutes). A high society college graduate falls in love with an inmate at his father’s mental asylum. 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 6:10 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
ONGOING
“1917” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A, Moira McDonald. During World War I, two soldiers are sent on a mission to stop 1,600 men from walking into a deadly trap.
“Bad Boys for Life” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.
“Becoming” — (Drama, 98 minutes). A woman finds out that her fiance is possessed by an entity.
“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya work together to save a young girl from a crime lord.
“The Call of the Wild” — (Adventure, PG, 100 minutes). A sled dog has an adventure of a lifetime in the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon.
“Emma” — (Comedy, PG, 124 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young woman living in England in the 1800s likes to meddle in the love lives of her friends.
“A Hidden Life” — (Biography, PG-13, 173 minutes). Austrian Franz Jägerstätter refuses to fight in World War II for the Nazis, even with the possibility of execution.
“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” — (Comedy, PG-13, 92 minutes). The story of what happened in high school in 1992 that started the Impractical Jokers to take to the road and compete in hidden camera challenges.
“The Invisible Man” — (Horror, R, 110 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A scientist finds a way to become invisible and terrorizes his ex-girlfriends.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. As the gang returns to rescue one of its own, the players face new obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“Onward” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Two elf brothers go on an adventure to find out if there is still magic left in the world.
“Ordinary Love” — (Drama, R, 92 minutes). Story of how a middle-aged married couple handle the diagnosis of breast cancer.
“Parasite” — (Comedy, R, 132 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ki-Taek’s unemployed family forms a symbolic relationship with the wealthy Park family until a battle for dominance threatens to destroy the ecosystem between the families.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” — (Action, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Sonic and a police officer work together to prevent Dr. Robotnik from world domination.
“The Way Back” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A former high school basketball star is coaching the basketball team at his old high school while struggling with alcoholism.
Note: Contact theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
