OPENING
“Emma” — (Comedy, PG, 124 minutes). A young woman living in England in the 1800s likes to meddle in the love lives of her friends.
“Onward” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). Two elf brothers go on an adventure to find out if there is still magic left in the world.
“Ordinary Love” — (Drama, R, 92 minutes). Story of how a middle-aged married couple handle the diagnosis of breast cancer.
“The Way Back” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). A former high school basketball star is coaching the basketball team at his old high school while struggling with alcoholism.
SPECIALTY
“English National Ballet: Akram Khan’s Giselle” — (Ballet). The story of Giselle, a community migrant worker who loses her job at a condemned garment factory. 11:35 a.m. Friday-Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“Final Kill” — (Action, 80 minutes). As a last job before his retirement, a mercenary protects a couple who stole money from a crime family. 9:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“Goodfellas” — (Biography, R, 146 minutes). The story of Henry Hill and his life in the New York Mafia in the 1950s. 12:20 and 6 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“Tokyo Godfathers” — (Anime, PG-13, 92 minutes). Three homeless people find a newborn baby among the trash on Christmas Eve and set out to find the baby’s parents. 7 p.m. (subtitled) Monday; 7 p.m. (dubbed) Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“1917” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A, Moira McDonald. During World War I, two soldiers are sent on a mission to stop 1,600 men from walking into a deadly trap.
“Bad Boys for Life” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.
“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya work together to save a young girl from a crime lord.
“Brahms: The Boy II” — (Horror, PG-13, 86 minutes). A boy makes friends with an eerily human-like doll when his family moves into the Heelshire Mansion.
“The Call of the Wild” — (Adventure, PG, 100 minutes). A sled dog has an adventure of a lifetime in the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon.
“Dolittle” — (Adventure, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Dolittle has to set sail to a mythical island to find a cure for the young queen who falls ill. During his adventure, he finds out he can talk to animals.
“Emerald Run” — (Adventure, PG-13, 90 minutes). A man is left for dead after he gets involved in a plan to smuggle emeralds across the Mexican border to help save his daughter’s life.
“Fantasy Island” — (Horror, PG-13, 110 minutes). Secret dreams of guests come true on the island but then turn into nightmares. The only way visitors are able to escape with their lives is to solve the island’s mystery.
“The Gentlemen” — (Action, R, 113 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. When a British drug lord looks to sell his marijuana empire, plots and schemes arise from those who want his fortune.
“A Hidden Life” — (Biography, PG-13, 173 minutes). Austrian Franz Jägerstätter refuses to fight in World War II for the Nazis, even with the possibility of execution.
“Honeyland” — (Documentary, 89 minutes). The last female bee-hunter in Europe must work to save the bees when a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land.
“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” — (Comedy, PG-13, 92 minutes). The story of what happened in high school in 1992 that started the Impractical Jokers to take to the road and compete in hidden camera challenges.
“The Invisible Man” — (Horror, R, 110 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A scientist finds a way to become invisible and terrorizes his ex-girlfriends.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. As the gang returns to rescue one of its own, the players face new obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” — (Animation, PG-13, 104 minutes). Deku and a group of youths training to become professional superheroes must face the strong villain Nine.
“Parasite” — (Comedy, R, 132 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ki-Taek’s unemployed family forms a symbolic relationship with the wealthy Park family until a battle for dominance threatens to destroy the ecosystem between the families.
“Seberg” — (Biography, R, 102 minutes). Grade: C-, Robert Abele. The story of Jean Seberg, who during the French New Wave was targeted by the FBI because of her involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” — (Action, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Sonic and a police officer work together to prevent Dr. Robotnik from world domination.
Note: Contact theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette