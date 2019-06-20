OPENING
“Anna (2019)” — (Action, R, 119 minutes). Anna Poliatova’s skills and strength makes her one of the most feared government assassins.
“Annabelle Comes Home” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). An evil doll goes after the daughter of two paranormal investigators.
“Child’s Play (2019)” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). Karen gives her son a Buddi doll without knowing of it’s sinister nature.
“Echo in the Canyon” — (Documentary, PG-13, 82 minutes). The story of Los Angeles’ historic music scene, including icon groups like The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas and the Papas.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a new toy named Forky.
SPECIALTY
“DCI Tour Premiere” — (Arts and entertainment, 120 minutes). Top marching music ensembles perform live during “Drum Corps at the Cinema 2019.” 6:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Dirty Dancing” — (Drama, PG-13, 105 minutes). Frances falls in love with the Catskills camp’s dance instructor. 3:20 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“Forrest Gump” — (Drama, PG-13, 142 minutes). Special 25th anniversary event. 3 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“Kabir Singh” — (Action, PG, 175 minutes). 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Monday-Tuesday. (Icon Cinema). After his girlfriend is forced to marry another person, a surgeon starts drinking and using drugs.
“Kinky Boots the Musical” — (Musical, 145 minutes). Based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème” — (Concert, not rated, 140 minutes). A live broadcast of the opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 1 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown; 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Peter Rabbit” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The feud between Peter Rabbit and Mr. McGregor intensifies as they compete for attention from an animal lover neighbor. 11 a.m. Wednesday. (AMC Classic).
ONGOING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“All is True” — (Biography, PG-13, 101 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. A look at the final days in the life of William Shakespeare.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos.
“Dark Phoenix” — (Action, PG-13, 113 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh, Jean transforms into a powerful mutant, tearing the X-Men family apart.
“The Dead Don’t Die” — (Horror, R, 105 minutes). As the dead start rising from their graves, the town of Centerville must battle the zombies.
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: B, Michael Phillips. Crypto-zoological agency Monarch members fight against god-sized monsters, including Godzilla.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel does.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” — (Action, R, 130 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A super assassin is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild.
“Late Night” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A-, Kenneth Turan. To help calm concerns about workplace diversity, a talk show host hires a female staff writer.
“Men in Black: International” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Men in Black face their biggest threat yet, a mole in the organization.
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” — (Action, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After his father goes missing, Tim teams up with his father’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu, to find him.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). Grade A+, Katie Walsh. A musical story about Elton John’s life.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Continues the story of Max and his friends’ secret lives after their owners leave the house.
“Shaft (2019) — (Action, R, 111 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. To uncover the truth behinds his friend’s death, a cybersecurity experts asks his family for help.
(Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.)