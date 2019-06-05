OPENING
“All is True” — (Biography, PG-13, 101 minutes). A look at the final days in the life of William Shakespeare.
“Dark Phoenix” — (Action, PG-13, 113 minutes). Jean transforms into a powerful mutant, tearing the X-Men family apart.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). Continues the story of Max and his friends’ secret lives after their owners leave the house.
“The Souvenir” — (Drama, R, 120 minutes). A young film student becomes romantically involved with an untrustworthy man.
SPECIALTY
“Free Trip to Egypt” — (Documentary, 148 minutes). Follows Canadian-Egyptian entrepreneur Tarek Mounib and YouTube celebrity Adam Saleh as they travel the United States offering people free trips to Egypt as a way to bring people together. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
Lunafest 2019 — Eight short films made by, for and about women. 5 p.m. Thursday. (Tim Gill Center for Public Media).
“RiffTrax Live: Star Raiders” — (Comedy, 95 minutes). Captain Saber Raine and his squad go on a dangerous quest to save the prince and princess from the Evil Overlord Sinjin. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (Regal Interquest); 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos.
“The Biggest Little Farm” — (Documentary, PG, 91 minutes). John Chester and his wife try to start a sustainable farm outside of Los Angeles.
“Booksmart” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. After realizing that they should have played more and worked less, two best friends who are graduating high school try to cram four years of fun into one night.
“Breakthrough” — (Drama, PG, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After her adopted son falls through an icy lake, Joyce refuses to give up hope and prays for him to come back from the brink of death.
“Brightburn” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). An alien who looks like a human boy crash-lands on Earth and uses his powers in destructive ways.
“A Dog’s Journey” — (Adventure, PG, 108 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A dog is reincarnated over and over again to watch his owner’s granddaughter.
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: B, Michael Phillips. Crypto-zoological agency Monarch members fight against god-sized monsters, including Godzilla.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.“The Hustle” — (Comedy, PG-13, 94 minutes). Two female scam artists take down the men who have wronged them.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” — (Action, R, 130 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A super assassin is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild.
“Little (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 109 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When the pressure of adulthood is too hard, a woman is transformed into her younger self.
“Ma” — (Horror, R, 99 minutes). Grade B-, Katie Walsh. A lonely woman lets teenagers party at her house, but things start to happen that makes them question the intentions of the woman.
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” — (Action, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After his father goes missing, Tim teams up with his father’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu, to find him.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). Grade A+, Katie Walsh. A musical story about Elton John’s life.
“Shazam!” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: A-, Terry Terrones. With just one word, a 14-year-old can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
“Tolkien” — (Biography, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Follows the orphaned author as he finds friendship and artistic inspiration from a group of outcasts at school.
“UglyDolls” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The UglyDolls find out what it means to be different while struggling with their desire to be loved.
“Us (2019)” — (Horror, R, 116 minutes). Grade: A+, Justin Chang. A family fights to survive when they are terrorized by strangers who look just like them.
“The White Crow” — (Biography, R, 127 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of Rudolf Nureyev’s defection in 1961 to the west.
