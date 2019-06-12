OPENING
“The Dead Don’t Die” — (Horror, R, 105 minutes). As the dead start rising from their graves, the town of Centerville must battle the zombies.
“Late Night” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). To help calm concerns about workplace diversity, a talk show host hires a female staff writer.
“Men in Black: International” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). The Men in Black face the biggest global threat yet, a mole in the Men in Black organization.
“Shaft (2019) — (Action, R, 111 minutes). To uncover the truth behinds his friend’s death, a cybersecurity experts asks his family for help.
SPECIALTY
“Emanuel” — (Documentary, 90 minutes). The story of the victims and survivors of a 2015 shooting by a white supremacist at a church in Charleston, SC. 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. (Tinseltown Carefree, AMC Chapel Hills, Regal Interquest).
“Field of Dreams” — (Drama, PG, 107 minutes). Special 30th anniversary event with insight from Turner Classic Movies. 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 4 p.m. Tuesday. (Regal Interquest).
“Heavy Water” — (Documentary, 95 minutes). The story of big-wave surfer Nathan Fletcher. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera:Roméo et Juliette” — (Opera, 175 minutes). Broadcast live from the Met. 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown); 7 p.m. Wednesday (Cinemark Tinseltwon, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“All is True” — (Biography, PG-13, 101 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. A look at the final days in the life of William Shakespeare.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos.
“Brightburn” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). An alien who looks like a human boy crash-lands on Earth and uses his powers in destructive ways.
“Captain Marvel” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Captain Marvel is in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
“The Curse of La Llorona” — (Horror, R, 93 minutes). A social worker and her children battle a ghost.
“Dark Phoenix” — (Action, PG-13, 113 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh, Jean transforms into a powerful mutant, tearing the X-Men family apart.
“A Dog’s Journey” — (Adventure, PG, 108 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A dog is reincarnated over and over again to watch his owner’s granddaughter.
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: B, Michael Phillips. Crypto-zoological agency Monarch members fight against god-sized monsters, including Godzilla.
“The Hustle” — (Comedy, PG-13, 94 minutes). Two female scam artists take down the men who have wronged them.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” — (Action, R, 130 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A super assassin is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild.
“Ma” — (Horror, R, 99 minutes). Grade B-, Katie Walsh. A lonely woman lets teenagers party at her house, but things start to happen that makes them question the intentions of the woman.
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” — (Action, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After his father goes missing, Tim teams up with his father’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu, to find him.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). Grade A+, Katie Walsh. A musical story about Elton John’s life.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Continues the story of Max and his friends’ secret lives after their owners leave the house.
“Shazam!” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: A-, Terry Terrones. With just one word, a 14-year-old can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
“The Souvenir” — (Drama, R, 120 minutes). A young film student becomes romantically involved with an untrustworthy man.
“UglyDolls” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The UglyDolls find out what it means to be different while struggling with their desire to be loved.
