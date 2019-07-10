OPENING
“Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable” — (Documentary, PG, 98 minutes). Tells the story of Bethany Hamilton, who lost her arm to a tiger shark when she was 13, and how she continues to surf and be a mother with one arm.
“Crawl” — (Horror, R, 88 minutes). A woman is trying to save her father during a hurricane, but she finds herself trapped in a flooded house surrounded by alligators.
“Stuber” — (Action, R, 93 minutes). A cop recruits his Uber driver to help him find a heroin dealer.
SPECIALTY
“Between Me and My Mind” — (Documentary, 100 minutes). The story of Phish frontman Trey Anastasio and his constant need to create. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Easy Rider” — (Adventure, R, 95 minutes). Special 50th anniversary event. 4 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Carefree).
“Jurassic Park” (1993) — (Action, PG-13, 126 minutes). After a power breakdown, cloned dinosaurs escape an exhibit and run around a theme park. 12:30, 3:20 and 6:10 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. (Icon Cinema).
“The Lego Movie” (2014) — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). A Lego construction worker must stop a tyrant from gluing the entire Lego universe. 9:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday. (Cinemark Carefree); 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Aida” — (Opera, not rated, 236 minutes). Anna Netrebko sings Met Aida, with mezzo- soprano Anita Rachvelishvili. 1 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Sound! Euphonium the Movie — Our Promise: A Brand New Day” — (Animation, 110 minutes). The story of Qumae Kumiko as a second-year student. 7 p.m. Thursday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday (dibbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Teen Titans Go! to the Movies” — (Action, PG, 84 minutes). Five superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom are sidetracked by a villain who is trying to take over the world. 11 a.m. Wednesday. (AMC Classic).
ONGOING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“Annabelle Comes Home” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. An evil doll goes after the daughter of two paranormal investigators.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos.
“Echo in the Canyon” — (Documentary, PG-13, 82 minutes). The story of Los Angeles’ historic music scene, including iconic groups such as The Beach Boys and Buffalo Springfield.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” — (Action, R, 130 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A super assassin is on the run after killing a member of the international assassins’ guild.
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. A man searches for home in a city that seems to have left him behind.
“Men in Black: International” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Men in Black face their biggest threat yet, a mole in the organization.
“Midsommar” — (Horror, 140 minutes). A couple visits a midsummer festival that turns into a violent and bizarre competition by a pagan cult.
“The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith” — (Adventure, PG, 113 minutes). John Groberg leaves Idaho Falls and travels to the Tongan islands during the 1950s to become a missionary.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). Grade A+, Katie Walsh. A musical story about Elton John’s life.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Continues the story of Max and his friends’ secret lives after their owners leave the house.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — (Action, PG-13, 129 minutes). After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man has to take on new threats in a world that has changed.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a new toy named Forky.
“Yesterday (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A musician wakes up in an alternate timeline where no one can remember the Beatles.
(Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.)