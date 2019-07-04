OPENING
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). A man searches for home in a city that seems to have left him behind.
SPECIALTY
“Changing the Game” — (Documentary, 88 minutes). Tells how transgender high school athletes compete while challenging the boundaries and perceptions of fairness and discrimination. 8:30-10 p.m. Tuesday. (Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute.)
“The Metropolitan Opera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia” — (Concert). A live broadcast of the opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 1 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“NT Live: Hamlet” — (Special Event, 135 minutes). Live theatrical production of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“The Sandlot” — (Comedy, PG, 101 minutes). A magical summer of baseball, adventures and more for a group of young sandlot baseball players. 1:45 and 6:25 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
ONGOING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“Annabelle Comes Home” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. An evil doll goes after the daughter of two paranormal investigators.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos.
“Child’s Play (2019)” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). Karen gives her son a Buddi doll without knowing of its sinister nature.
“Dark Phoenix” — (Action, PG-13, 113 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh, Jean transforms into a powerful mutant, tearing the X-Men family apart.
“The Dead Don’t Die” — (Horror, R, 105 minutes). As the dead start rising from their graves, the town of Centerville must battle the zombies.
“Echo in the Canyon” — (Documentary, PG-13, 82 minutes). The story of Los Angeles’ historic music scene, including icon groups such as The Beach Boys and Buffalo Springfield.
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: B, Michael Phillips. Crypto-zoological agency Monarch members fight against god-sized monsters, including Godzilla.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” — (Action, R, 130 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A super assassin is on the run after killing a member of the international assassins’ guild.
“Men in Black: International” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Men in Black face their biggest threat yet, a mole in the organization.
“Midsommar” — (Horror, 140 minutes). A couple visits a midsummer festival that turns into a violent and bizarre competition by a pagan cult.
“The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith” — (Adventure, PG, 113 minutes). John Groberg leaves Idaho Falls and travels to the Tongan islands during the 1950s to become a missionary.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). Grade A+, Katie Walsh. A musical story about Elton John’s life.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Continues the story of Max and his friends’ secret lives after their owners leave the house.
“Shaft (2019) — (Action, R, 111 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. To uncover the truth behinds his friend’s death, a cybersecurity expert asks his family for help.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — (Action, PG-13, 129 minutes). After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man has to take on new threats in a world that has changed.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a new toy named Forky.
“Yesterday (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A musician wakes up in an alternate timeline where no one can remember the Beatles.
(Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.)