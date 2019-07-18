OPENING
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Wild Rose” — (Drama, R, 101 minutes). A Glasgow musician wants to be a Nashville star.
SPECIALTY
“Arrow of the Orion” — (Animation, 82 minutes). Artemis comes to Orario seeking help of an adventurer to defeat the monsters of her ancient city. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Glory” — (Biography, R, 122 minutes). The story of Robert Gould Shaw as he leads the Civil War’s first all-black company while dealing with prejudices from his own Union Army and the Confederates. 1 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest); 4 p.m. Wednesday. (Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Matrix” — (Action, R, 150 minutes). A computer hacker and rebel warriors battle evil cyberintelligence. 4:10 and 7:10 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“This Changes Everything” — (Documentary, 96 minutes). A look into gender discrimination in Hollywood, told by actors and executives in the industry. 7:30 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest.)
ONGOING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“Annabelle Comes Home” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. An evil doll goes after the daughter of two paranormal investigators.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos.
“Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable” — (Documentary, PG, 98 minutes). Tells the story of Bethany Hamilton, who lost her arm to a tiger shark when she was 13, and how she continues to surf and be a mother with one arm.
“The Biggest Little Farm” — (Documentary, PG, 91 minutes). John Chester and his wife try to start a sustainable farm outside of Los Angeles.
“Crawl” — (Horror, R, 88 minutes). A woman is trying to save her father during a hurricane, but she finds herself trapped in a flooded house surrounded by alligators.
“Echo in the Canyon” — (Documentary, PG-13, 82 minutes). The story of Los Angeles’ historic music scene, including iconic groups such as The Beach Boys and Buffalo Springfield.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” — (Action, R, 130 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A super assassin is on the run after killing a member of the international assassins’ guild.
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. A man searches for home in a city that seems to have left him behind.
“Men in Black: International” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Men in Black face their biggest threat yet, a mole in the organization.
“Midsommar” — (Horror, 140 minutes). A couple visits a midsummer festival that turns into a violent and bizarre competition by a pagan cult.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). Grade A+, Katie Walsh. A musical story about Elton John’s life.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Continues the story of Max and his friends’ secret lives after their owners leave the house.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — (Action, PG-13, 129 minutes). After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man has to take on new threats in a world that has changed.
“Stuber” — (Action, R, 93 minutes). Grade: D-, Katie Walsh. A cop recruits his Uber driver to help him find a heroin dealer.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a new toy named Forky.
“Yesterday (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A musician wakes up in an alternate timeline where no one can remember the Beatles.
(Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.)