OPENING
”Above the Shadows” — (Fantasy, not rated, 111 minutes). A woman who has faded so much that she is becoming invisible must help restore a disgraced MMA fighter’s image to keep herself from vanishing completely.
”Dear Comrade (2019)” — (Action, not rated, 155 minutes). A Telugu action drama with Vijay Deverakonda playing a student union leader.
”Maiden” — (Documentary, PG, 97 minutes). The story of 24-year old Tracy Edwards, who become the skipper of the first all-female crew and entered the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
SPECIALTY
”Back to the Future” — (Adventure, PG, 116 minutes). A high school student is transported 30 years back in time in a time-traveling DeLorean. 2 and 7:20 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
”Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story” — (Documentary, not rated, 80 minutes). The comedian’s first live stand-up special since being investigated by the Secret Service for the photo of Griffin holding a mask that depicted the severed head of Donald Trump. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
”Kiki’s Delivery Service” 30th Anniversary — (Animation, G, 103 minutes). Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film about a young witch who has a hard time fitting into a new community while running an air courier service. 12:55 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
”The Muppet Movie” 40th Anniversary — (Adventure, G, 95 minutes). Kermit the Frog and his friends travel across America to find success in Hollywood. 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 12:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
ONGOING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“Annabelle Comes Home” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. An evil doll goes after the daughter of two paranormal investigators.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos.
“The Biggest Little Farm” — (Documentary, PG, 91 minutes). John Chester and his wife try to start a sustainable farm outside of Los Angeles.
“Crawl” — (Horror, R, 88 minutes). A woman is trying to save her father during a hurricane, but she finds herself trapped in a flooded house surrounded by alligators.
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. A man searches for home in a city that seems to have left him behind.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). Grade A+, Katie Walsh. A musical story about Elton John’s life.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Continues the story of Max and his friends’ secret lives after their owners leave the house.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — (Action, PG-13, 129 minutes). After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man has to take on new threats in a world that has changed.
“Stuber” — (Action, R, 93 minutes). Grade: D-, Katie Walsh. A cop recruits his Uber driver to help him find a heroin dealer.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a new toy named Forky.
“Wild Rose” — (Drama, R, 101 minutes). Grade: A, Justin Change. A Glasgow musician wants to be a Nashville star.
“Yesterday (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A musician wakes up in an alternate timeline where no one can remember the Beatles.
(Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.)