OPENING
“Dragon Ball Super: Broly” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). Goku and Vegeta encounter a Saiyan warrior names Broly.
“Glass” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). A security guard with supernatural abilities tracks down a disturbed man with 24 personalities.
“Shoplifters” — (Crime, R, 121 minutes). A family of crooks take in a child they find out in the cold.
“Unbridled” — (Drama, PG-13, 115 minutes). Story centers around a 17-year-old girl who is a prisoner of human sex trafficking and the attempt to foil the operation and set the captives free.
SPECIALTY
“Being Rose” — (Drama, 89 minutes). A widowed ex-cop with a life-threatening illness takes a solo trip to the Southwest in a motorized wheelchair and falls in love with a cowboy. 12:40 and 5:05 p.m. Thursday. (Icon Cinema Colorado Springs).
“Bolshoi Ballet: La Bayadare” — (Arts & Entertainment, PG, 200 minutes). Performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and broadcast from Moscow. 10:55 a.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Swing Kids” — (Drama, 133 minutes). The story of Ro Gi Soo, a North Korean tap-dancing soldier who was held captive in a prison camp during the Korean War. Noon and 2:55 p.m. Thursday. (Icon Cinema Colorado Springs).
“They Shall Not Grow Old” — (Documentary, R, 99 minutes). About WWI, with never-before-seen footage. 1 and 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Colorado Springs).
“Wonders of the Sea 3D” — (Documentary, G, 100 minutes). A look at rarely seen sea creatures and the impacts of climate change. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, AMC Colorado Springs, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt.
“Ben is Back” — (Drama, R, 103 minutes). A teenage drug addict shows up at his family’s home on Christmas Eve.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Bumblebee” — (Action, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A teenager discovers Bumblebee, an Autobot that is on the run, in a California junkyard.
“A Dog’s Way Home” — (Adventure, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. A lost dog travels 400 miles to be reunited with its owner.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“Escape Room” — (Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes). When six strangers get involved in circumstances they can’t control, they must find a way to survive.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — (Adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes). Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore have to prevent Gellert Grindelwald from letting pure-blood wizards take over all nonmagical beings.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” — (Adventure, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Based on R.L. Stine’s book series, two boys deal with monsters, ghouls and a talking dummy on Halloween.
“If Beale Street Could Talk” — (Crime, R, 119 minutes). A pregnant woman in Harlem tries to prove her imprisoned fiance is innocent.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“Mary Poppins Returns” — (Comedy, PG, 130 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael O’Sullivan. The magical nanny returns to help Michael and his three children through a difficult time in their lives.
“Mary Queen of Scots” — (Biography, R, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Ann Hornaday. When Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow the queen of England, she is condemned to years of imprisonment while facing execution.
“Mortal Engines” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). In a post-apocalyptic world, cities on wheels must be stopped from devouring everything in their paths.
“The Mule” — (Crime, R, 116 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. A horticulturist and a WWII veteran are caught while transporting cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — (Adventure, PG, 89 minutes). A young girl is transported to a world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice to get a magical key so she can restore harmony to the land.
“On the Basis of Sex” — (Biography, PG-12, 120 minutes.) Grade: C+, Mark Jenkins. The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s struggles for equal rights and her fight to become a Supreme Court justice.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Replicas” — (Crime, PG-13, 107 minutes). After his family dies in a traffic accident, a scientist tries to bring them back to life with new technology.
“Simmba” — (Action, not rated, 159 minutes). A corrupt officer is forced to choose the right path after a life-changing event.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
“Vice” — (Biography, R, 132 minutes). The story of Dick Cheney, vice president to George W. Bush.
