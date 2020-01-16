OPENING
“Bad Boys for Life” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.
“Dolittle” — (Adventure, PG, 106 minutes). Dolitte has to set sail to a mythical island to find a cure for the young queen who falls ill. During his adventure he finds out he can talk to animals.
“Parasite” — (Comedy, R, 132 minutes). Ki-taek’s unemployed family forms a symbolic relationship with the wealthy Park family until a battle for dominance threatens to destroy the ecosystem between the families.
SPECIALTY
“An American in Paris” — (Musical, 120 minutes). Classic movie from 1951 with insights from Turner Classic Movies. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” — (Adventure, PG, 161 minutes). Something is terrorizing Hogwarts and leaving its victims paralyzed. 2 and 7:50 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“Weathering with You” — (Anime, PG-13, 125 minutes). Hodaka runs away from Tokyo during his freshmen year in high school and meets Hina, a girl who can manipulate the weather. 7 p.m. (dubbed), 8 p.m. (subtitled) Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, AMC Chapel Hills, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“1917” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: 1, Moira McDonald. During World War I, two young British soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission to stop 1,600 men from walking into a deadly trap.
“Bombshell” — (Biography, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of a powerful and controversial media empire, Fox News, and the women who took down the man who created it, Roger Ailes.
“Cats” — (Comedy, PG, 109 minutes). The Jellicles, a tribe of cats, must decide who of the tribe will ascend to Heaviside Layer and then come back to a new life.
“Ford V Ferrari” — (Drama, 152 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of American car designer Carroll Shelby and British-born race car driver Ken Miles and how they built a car for the Ford Motor Co. for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
“Frozen II” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. To save their kingdom, Elsa and her friends venture to an enchanted land to find the origin of her powers.
“The Grudge” — (Horror, R, 93 minutes). Detectives investigate a cursed house with a ghost who dooms those who enter with a violent death.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. As the gang returns to rescue one of their own, the players face new and dangerous obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“Just Mercy” — (Drama, PG-13, 136 minutes). Grade: B-, Michael Phillips. A civil rights attorney fights to free a wrongly condemned prisoner from death row.
“Knives Out” — (Comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes). Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.
“Like a Boss” — (Comedy, R, 83 minutes). Two women start a cosmetic company. One woman is practical and the other one wants to live a lavish lifestyle. Tensions rise when they receive a buyout offer for the company.
“Little Women” — (Drama, PG, 134 minutes). The story of four sisters growing up in America after the Civil War and how they stand together during difficult and changing times. Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott.
“Spies in Disguise” — (Animation, PG, 101 minutes). When Lance, the world’s best spy, is turned into a pigeon, he has to rely on Walter, the nerd who makes the cool gadgets Lance uses, to save the world.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron continue their journey in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga where the Resistance faces the First Order.
“Uncut Gems” — (Comedy, R, 135 minutes). Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler, makes some high-stakes bets during his quest for the ultimate win in this thriller starring Adam Sandler.
“Underwater” — (Horror, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. An aquatic research crew’s subterranean laboratory is devastated by an earthquake. While underwater, trying to work on the laboratory, the crew members are terrorized by mysterious creatures.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette