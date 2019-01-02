OPENING
“Escape Room” — (Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes). When six strangers get involved in circumstances they can’t control, they must find a way to survive.
“Simmba” — (Action, not rated, 159 minutes). A corrupt officer is forced to choose the right path after a life-changing event.
SPECIALTY
“Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Premiere” — (Anime, PG, 120 minutes). A first look at episode one from season two before premiering in Japan. 12:55 p.m. Saturday (subtitles). (Cinemark Tinsetlown, Regal Interquest).
“Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More” — (Inspirational, 120 minutes). An inside look at chasing dreams. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Bumblebee” — (Action, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A teenager discovers Bumblebee, an Autobot that is on the run, in a California junkyard.
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“Holmes & Watson” — (Comedy, PG-13, 89 minutes). A humorous take on the classic mysteries of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes).Grade: C, Katie Walsh. An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Mary Poppins Returns” — (Comedy, PG, 130 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael O’Sullivan. The magical nanny returns to help Michael and his three children through a difficult time in their lives.
“Mary Queen of Scots” — (Biography, R, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Ann Hornaday. When Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow the queen of England, she is condemned to years of imprisonment while facing execution.
“Mortal Engines” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). In a post-apocalyptic world, cities on wheels must be stopped from devouring everything in their paths.
“The Mule” — (Crime, R, 116 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. A horticulturist and a WWII veteran are caught while transporting cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
“Night School” — (Comedy, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. In hopes of finishing high school, a man must deal with misfit students and a feisty teacher to get his GED.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — (Adventure, PG, 89 minutes). A young girl is transported to a world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice to get a magical key so she can restore harmony to the land.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Robin Hood” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). A crusader and his commander revolt against the corrupt English crown.
“Second Act” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). A 40-year-old woman tries to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are just as good as book smarts.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
“Welcome to Marwen” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: D+, Michael Phillips. After a brutal attack, a man creates a miniature WWII town to help him through his recovery process.
“Widows” — (Crime, R, 129 minutes). Four women must deal with a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities.
“Vice” — (Biography, R, 132 minutes). The story of Dick Cheney, vice president to George W. Bush.
