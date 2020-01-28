OPENING
“Gretel & Hansel” — (Horror, PG-13, 87 minutes). A young girl and her little brother venture into the dark woods looking for food and work. Along the way, they come upon terrifying evil.
“The Rhythm Section” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). After an orchestrated plane crash killed her family, a woman looks to punish those responsible.
SPECIALTY
2020 Oscar Shorts: “Animation” — (Not rated, 100 minutes). Presented by Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures with all three categories offered. 2:15 p.m. Friday-Wednesday. (Kimballs Peak).
2020 Oscar Shorts: “Live Action” — (Not rated, 120 minutes). Presented by Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures with all three categories offered. 5:05 p.m. Friday-Wednesday. (Kimballs Peak).
Fly-Fishing Film Tour — With the best fly-fishing films of the year. 7 p.m. Saturday. (Stargazer’s Theatre).
“Meet Me in St. Louis” — (Comedy, 113 minutes). Special 75th anniversary event showing the classic movie starring Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien. 2:40 and 5:15 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Porgy and Bess” — (Opera, 220 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
ONGOING
“1917” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A, Moira McDonald. During World War I, two young British soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission to stop 1,600 men from walking into a deadly trap.
“Bad Boys for Life” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.
“Dolittle” — (Adventure, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Dolitte has to set sail to a mythical island to find a cure for the young queen who falls ill. During his adventure he finds out he can talk to animals.
“Ford V Ferrari” — (Drama, 152 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of American car designer Carroll Shelby and British-born race car driver Ken Miles and how they built a car for the Ford Motor Co. for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
“Frozen II” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. To save their kingdom, Elsa and her friends venture to an enchanted land to find the origin of her powers.
“The Gentlemen” — (Action, R, 113 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. When a British drug lord looks to sell his marijuana empire, plots and schemes arise from those who want his fortune.
“Jojo Rabbit” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes). A boy who is in Hitler’s army discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. As the gang returns to rescue one of their own, the players face new and dangerous obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“Knives Out” — (Comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes). Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.
“The Last Full Measure” — (Drama, R, 110 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, who saved over 60 men and was awarded the nation’s highest military honor 34 years after his death.
“Little Women” — (Drama, PG, 134 minutes). The story of four sisters growing up in America after the Civil War and how they stand together during difficult and changing times. Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Parasite” — (Comedy, R, 132 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ki-taek’s unemployed family forms a symbolic relationship with the wealthy Park family until a battle for dominance threatens to destroy the ecosystem between the families.
“The Song of Names” — (Drama, PG-13, 113 minutes). An Englishman tries to find his childhood friend, a violin prodigy, who disappeared several years earlier on the eve of his first solo concert.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron continue their journey in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, where the Resistance faces the First Order.
“The Turning” — (Horror, PG-13, 95 minutes). While caring for two disturbed children, a nanny discovers dark secrets.
“Underwater” — (Horror, PG-13, 95 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. An aquatic research crew’s subterranean laboratory is devastated by an earthquake. While underwater, trying to work on the laboratory, the crew members are terrorized by mysterious creatures.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette