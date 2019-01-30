OPENING
“Destroyer” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). A police detective makes peace with people from a past undercover assignment.
“King of Thieves” — (Crime, R, 108 minutes). When retired crooks rob a jewelry store in London, it turns into a brutal nightmare.
“Manikarnika the Queen of Jhansi” — (Drama, not rated, 155 minutes). The story of a leader of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and her resistance to the British Raj.
“Miss Bala” — (Action, PG-13, 103 minutes). A women fights the drug cartel to save her kidnapped friend.
“Serenity” — (Suspense, R, 103 minutes). A fishing boat captain’s quiet life is changed with his ex-wife’s desperate pleas for help.
SPECIALTY
“The Metropolitan Opera: Carmen” — (Opera, not rated, 220 minutes). Broadcast is live from the Met. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“A Silent Voice” — (Anime, not rated, 145 minutes). A boy is ostracized by his classmates after he bullies a deaf girl. 7 p.m. Thursday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — (Documentary, PG-13, 94 minutes). Grade: A+, Ann Hornaday. The story of the life of Fred Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Louisa Performing Arts Center on the Colorado Springs School campus.
ONGOING
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Bumblebee” — (Action, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A teenager discovers Bumblebee, an Autobot that is on the run, in a California junkyard.
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“A Dog’s Way Home” — (Adventure, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. A lost dog travels 400 miles to be reunited with its owner.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“Dragon Ball Super: Broly” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). Goku and Vegeta encounter a Saiyan warrior named Broly.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — (Adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes). Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore have to prevent Gellert Grindelwald from letting pure-blood wizards take over all nonmagical beings.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A computer hacker and a journalist are caught in a web of spies and cyber criminals.
“Glass” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A security guard with supernatural abilities tracks down a disturbed man with 24 personalities.
“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” — (Adventure, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Based on R.L. Stine’s book series, two boys deal with monsters, ghouls and a talking dummy on Halloween.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“The Kid Who Would Be King” — (Adventure, PG, 120 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of kids go on a quest to battle a medieval menace.
“The Least of Three — The Graham Staines Story” — (Drama, PG-13, 127 minutes). The true story of missionary Graham Staines.
“Mary Poppins Returns” — (Comedy, PG, 130 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael O’Sullivan. The magical nanny returns to help Michael and his three children through a difficult time in their lives.
“Mortal Engines” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). In a post-apocalyptic world, cities on wheels must be stopped from devouring everything in their paths.
“The Mule” — (Crime, R, 116 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. A horticulturist and a WWII veteran are caught while transporting cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
“On the Basis of Sex” — (Biography, PG-12, 120 minutes.) Grade: C+, Mark Jenkins. The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s struggles for equal rights and her fight to become a Supreme Court justice.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Shoplifters” — (Crime, R, 121 minutes). Grade: B+, Ann Hornaday. A family of crooks takes in a child found out in the cold.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“Stan & Ollie” — (Comedy, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. The famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy try to reignite their film careers with a theater tour of post-war Britain.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist find her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
“Vice” — (Biography, R, 132 minutes). The story of Dick Cheney, vice president to George W. Bush.
