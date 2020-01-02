OPENING
“The Grudge” — (Horror, R, 93 minutes). Detectives investigate a cursed house with a ghost who dooms those who enter with a violent death.
SPECIALTY
“Doctor Who Live” Q&A and Screening — (Premieres, 165 minutes). The first episode of season 12 with a Q&A with Jodie Whittaker. Noon Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Mystify: Michael Hutchence” — (Documentary, 102 minutes). The story about the lead singer of INXS and his troubled heart and soul. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“The Wizard of Oz” — (Family, PG, 110 minutes). A showing of the classic musical fantasy onthe film’s 80th anniversary event. 1 p.m. Saturday. (Regal Interquest)
ONGOING
“Bombshell” — (Biography, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of a powerful and controversial media empire, Fox News, and the women who took down the man who created it, Roger Ailes.
“Cats” — (Comedy, PG, 109 minutes). The Jellicles, a tribe of cats, must decide who of the tribe will ascend to Heaviside Layer and then come back to a new life.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. As the gang returns to rescue one of their own, the players face new and dangerous obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“Knives Out” — (Comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes). Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.
“Little Women” — (Drama, PG, 134 minutes). The story of four sisters growing up in America after the Civil War and how they stand together during difficult and changing times.
“Spies in Disguise” — (Animation, PG, 101 minutes). When Lance, the world’s best spy, is turned into a pigeon, he has to rely on Walter, the nerd who makes the cool gadgets Lance uses, to save the world.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron continue their journey in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga where the Resistance faces the First Order.
“Uncut Gems” — (Comedy, R, 135 minutes). Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler, makes some high-stakes bets during his quest for the ultimate win.
Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette