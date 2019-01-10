OPENING
“A Dog’s Way Home” — (Adventure, PG, 96 minutes). A lost dog travels 400 miles to be reunited with its owner.
“If Beale Street Could Talk” — (Crime, R, 119 minutes). A pregnant woman in Harlem tries to prove her imprisoned fiance is innocent.
“On the Basis of Sex” — (Biography, PG-12, 120 minutes.) The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s struggles for equal rights and her fight to become a Supreme Court justice.
“Replicas” — (Crime, PG-13, 107 minutes). After his family dies in a traffic accident, a scientist tries to bring them back to life with new technology.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). A story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
SPECIALTY
“The Death of Superman” and “Reign of the Supermen” Double Feature — (Animation, PG-13, 165 minutes). In select theaters for a special two-day event. 12:55 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Carefree).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Adriana Lecouvreur” — (Opera, not rated, 240 minutes). Broadcast is live from the Met. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Modest Heroes” — (Anime, PG, 70 minutes). An anthology of three tales created by great talents working in Japanese animation. 7 p.m. Thursday (subtitled). (Regal Interquest); 12:55 p.m. Saturday (dubbed). (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt.
“Ben is Back” — (Drama, R, 103 minutes). A teenage drug addict shows up at his family’s home on Christmas Eve.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Bumblebee” — (Action, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A teenager discovers Bumblebee, an Autobot that is on the run, in a California junkyard.
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“Escape Room” — (Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes). When six strangers get involved in circumstances they can’t control, they must find a way to survive.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” — (Adventure, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Based on R.L. Stine’s book series, two boys deal with monsters, ghouls and a talking dummy on Halloween.
“Holmes & Watson” — (Comedy, PG-13, 89 minutes). A humorous take on the classic mysteries of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“Mary Poppins Returns” — (Comedy, PG, 130 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael O’Sullivan. The magical nanny returns to help Michael and his three children through a difficult time in their lives.
“Mary Queen of Scots” — (Biography, R, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Ann Hornaday. When Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow the queen of England, she is condemned to years of imprisonment while facing execution.
“Mortal Engines” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). In a post-apocalyptic world, cities on wheels must be stopped from devouring everything in their paths.
“The Mule” — (Crime, R, 116 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. A horticulturist and a WWII veteran are caught while transporting cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — (Adventure, PG, 89 minutes). A young girl is transported to a world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice to get a magical key so she can restore harmony to the land.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Robin Hood” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). A crusader and his commander revolt against the corrupt English crown.
“Second Act” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). A 40-year-old woman tries to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are just as good as book smarts.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist find her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
“Vice” — (Biography, R, 132 minutes). The story of Dick Cheney, vice president to George W. Bush.
