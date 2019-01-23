OPENING
“The Kid Who Would Be King” — (Adventure, PG, 120 minutes). A group of kids go on a quest to battle a medieval menace.
“Stan & Ollie” — (Comedy, PG, 97 minutes). The famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy try to reignite their film careers with a theater tour of post-war Britain.
SPECIALTY
“93Queen” — (Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes). The story about a group of Hasidlic women who create the first all-female volunteer ambulance corps in New York City. 6 p.m. Sunday. (Temple Shalom).
“BTS World Tour Love Yourself In Seoul” — (Music, PG, 120 minutes). A screening of the boy band’s 2018 concert shot at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. 11 a.m. Saturday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Colorado Springs); 5 p.m. . (AMC Colorado Springs).
“We Shall Remain” — Film screening with Colorado College’s Native American Student Union. 7:30 p.m. Monday. (Colorado College, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, Screening Room).
“Wizard of Oz” — (Family, PG, 110 minutes). A showing of the classic musical fantasy during the film’s 80th anniversary event. 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Regal Interquest)
ONGOING
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt.
“Ben is Back” — (Drama, R, 103 minutes). A teenage drug addict shows up at his family’s home on Christmas Eve.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Bumblebee” — (Action, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A teenager discovers Bumblebee, an Autobot that is on the run, in a California junkyard.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“Dragon Ball Super: Broly” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). Goku and Vegeta encounter a Saiyan warrior named Broly.
“Escape Room” — (Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes). When six strangers get involved in circumstances they can’t control, they must find a way to survive.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“Glass” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A security guard with supernatural abilities tracks down a disturbed man with 24 personalities.
“If Beale Street Could Talk” — (Crime, R, 119 minutes). A pregnant woman in Harlem tries to prove her imprisoned fiance is innocent.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“Mary Poppins Returns” — (Comedy, PG, 130 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael O’Sullivan. The magical nanny returns to help Michael and his three children through a difficult time in their lives.
“Mary Queen of Scots” — (Biography, R, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Ann Hornaday. When Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow the queen of England, she is condemned to years of imprisonment while facing execution.
“Mortal Engines” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). In a post-apocalyptic world, cities on wheels must be stopped from devouring everything in their paths.
“The Mule” — (Crime, R, 116 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. A horticulturist and a WWII veteran are caught while transporting cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
“On the Basis of Sex” — (Biography, PG-12, 120 minutes.) Grade: C+, Mark Jenkins. The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s struggles for equal rights and her fight to become a Supreme Court justice.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Replicas” — (Crime, PG-13, 107 minutes). After his family dies in a traffic accident, a scientist tries to bring them back to life with new technology.
“Shoplifters” — (Crime, R, 121 minutes). Grade: B+, Ann Hornaday. A family of crooks takes in a child found out in the cold.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
